FanDuel Promo Code: Get Four $50 Bonus Bets from Betting $5 on USC - Notre Dame
This Saturday, the NCAA football Week 7 matchup between Southern California and Notre Dame is bound to turn heads. Through the most recent FanDuel promotional offer, newcomers stand a chance to obtain $200 in bonus bets with just a $5 initial bet, regardless of the result of that bet.
There's no FanDuel promo code needed. Set up a FanDuel Sportsbook account, deposit at least $10, and place a $5 wager to the Saturday College Football face-off. Within a 72-hour window, $200 in bonus bets will be credited to the sportsbook account.
Curious about the “bonus bet” term? As this special offer centers around bonus bets, it's crucial to recognize that a bonus bet signifies a specialized promotional bet that must be wagered to transform into real cash. Leveraging the FanDuel promotional offer, you will acquire four bonus bets, each with a value of $50.
Once these are bet and come out on top, winnings can be cashed in. If any of those bonus bets falter, they're gone. A $5 bet leading to $200 in bonus bets represents significant value.
College Football Week 7 odds, predictions, and best bets: USC at ND
Week 7 of College Football is poised to highlight Notre Dame as they challenge Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium. Immerse yourself in the freshest odds, forecasts, and elite wagers for this collegiate confrontation, all brought to you by Dimers.com’s cutting-edge predictive analytics for the NCAAF.
Spread odds:
- Notre Dame -2.5 (-115)
- Southern California +2.5 (+102)
Moneyline odds:
- Notre Dame: -140 (A $14 bet would bag $10, which equals $24 total should Notre Dame reign supreme.)
- Southern California: +120 (A $10 bet would mean a $12 profit, or a total of $22 if Southern California prevails.)
Total Over/Under:
- 60.5 (-105/-110)
Southern California vs. Notre Dame Game Preview: y as they host Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium come Saturday.
The $200 bonus bets are available via the FanDuel promotional offer.
About the Authors
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers, and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.