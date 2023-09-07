FanDuel Promo Code for Lions vs. Chiefs: Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Football fans who bet on tonight's Lions vs. Chiefs game action can use this FanDuel promo code to get a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. With 16 huge games on the slate to kickstart the season, and this offer also securing a $100 discount off Sunday Ticket, it's the perfect way to start your season of NFL betting.
The $200 in bonus bets is available now to new FanDuel users looking to bet on any NFL action this week as interest in mobile sports betting increases across the USA.
Claim this $200 in bonus bets via our FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Lions vs. Chiefs Betting with FanDuel
Listen up, NFL bettors! The 2023 NFL season is here, with the season beginning tonight as the Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of FanDuel promo code for football bettors across the country?
By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate FanDuel's exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer. Additionally, as a new customer, you'll receive an NFL Sunday Ticket code via email, which will provide you with a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.
The timing couldn't be more perfect. In the opening game of the season, the Lions and Chiefs will face off in what should be an exciting game between a popular sleeper pick and the current Super Bowl champions, FanDuel's promotion is a great way for football fans to get more out of the long-awaited 2023 NFL season opener.
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Date: Thursday, September 7
Time: 8:20 PM ET
Odds: KC-6.5, O/U 54.5
TV: NBC
The Lions and Chiefs are ready for action, and FanDuel is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate FanDuel's promo code now, get $200 in bonus bets, and score a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your NFL betting experience!
Sign Up Now With Our FanDuel Promo Code
There is simply no better legal sportsbook offer to claim than this promo code from FanDuel Sportsbook for any NFL Week 1 matchup in 2023. Signing up and redeeming this promo only takes a few minutes. To help you out, new customers can get started by following this step-by-step guide below:
- Click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Input the required information.
- Make a deposit via any of the available banking methods.
- Place a $5 wager on any NFL game this week and get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel.
- Receive your NFL Sunday Ticket code by via email within 72 hours.
Keep in mind, this FanDuel promo code can be used on any NFL Week 1 matchup. There are a plethora of ways you can bet on NFL games in August 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live.
If you're new to NFL betting, or you're simply curious to see how FanDuel Sportsbook matches up against the competition, there is no better way to get started.
FanDuel Promo Code: Get These NFL Bonus Bets
Football betting has exploded in popularity in America this year. Now, prospective bettors can get started on your own terms with a massive $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to instantly trigger this promo from one of the biggest legal online sportsbooks in FanDuel.
FanDuel's new promo is one of the top offers in the sports betting space, allowing new users to get $200 in bonus bets.
Signing up to FanDuel Sportsbook via any of the links found on this page will immediately trigger the offer once clicked – no promo code required.
Why This is a Great FanDuel Promo Code for Lions vs. Chiefs Tonight
It's worth considering just how good this sportsbook bonus offer really is for bettors. You get access to $200 in bonus bets just for signing up with one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks, FanDuel! It's that simple.
It's worth noting, too, that this promo code can be used on any NFL Week 1 game that you can bet on.
New customers can grab a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer on tonight's Lions vs. Chiefs game without a FanDuel promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
FanDuel Sportsbook has a wide range of promotions available for existing customers to get the most out of their NFL betting this season. Here are some great offers you can take advantage of while cheering on your team:
- Odds Boosts: Take your bets to the next level with FanDuel's odds boosts on selected games or players. These promotions offer enhanced odds, giving you the opportunity to increase your potential winnings.
- Parlay and SGP Boosts: Get into the action with FanDuel's special parlay and same-game parlay boosts. These promos deliver exceptional value on your bets across a range of sports or events throughout the year.
- Refer a Friend: Spread the excitement of sports betting to your friends and family with FanDuel's refer a friend promotion. After you create your account, you can share your unique "Refer a Friend" link. For each friend that signs up using your link, both of you will be rewarded with a $50 bonus bet for FanDuel Sportsbook and a $25 credit for FanDuel Casino.
Please note that each of these promotions has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Don't miss out on the chance to score big with FanDuel's promo codes while you watch your team in Week 1 on NFL Sunday Ticket.
Redeem this unbelievable FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Read FanDuel Sportsbook’s full terms and conditions here.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.