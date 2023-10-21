FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Utah vs. USC to Get 3 Months NBA League Pass Discount Code and $200 Betting Bonus
As the sports world turns its attention to the upcoming college football matchup between Utah and Southern California, FanDuel makes the game even more thrilling with a remarkable offer for new users. From October 19th to 26th, new sign-ups have the opportunity to Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets. But that's not all – participants also receive a 3-month NBA League Pass to keep the excitement going all season long.
FanDuel NBA Offer Details
- Who: New users only
- When: Offer runs from 10/19 to 10/26 @ 11:59 PM EST
- Where: Available to participants in all SBK States
- What: Eligible on all sports/markets available on the FanDuel Sportsbook
How to Claim this FanDuel NBA Deal
- Register for a new account with FanDuel by clicking here within the promo period.
- Make your first deposit.
- Place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on any market.
- Receive $200 in bonus bets plus a code for 3 months of NBA League Pass within 72 hours of your bet.
Game Preview: Utah vs. Southern California
This offer coincides perfectly with the intense NCAAF game between Utah and Southern California, set to ignite Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. It's a prime opportunity for new bettors to utilize their bonus bets.
Advanced Predictions
Dimers has employed advanced technology to simulate the game's outcome 10,000 times, with results indicating a 63% chance of victory for Southern California.
Latest Odds
- Spread: Southern California -7 (-110), Utah +7 (-108)
- Moneyline: Southern California -275, Utah +240
- Total: Over/Under 52.5 (-110/-110)
Please note, odds are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.
Expert Prediction
In a close contest, Dimers.com anticipates Southern California will emerge victorious with a final score of 29-24.
Final Word on This NBA Deal From FanDuel
With the backdrop of an electrifying college football game, FanDuel's new promotional offer is a can't-miss opportunity. Whether you're rooting for Utah or Southern California, make your wager count with FanDuel's bonus bets, and continue the sports action with your complimentary NBA League Pass. Don't delay - this offer is only on the table until October 26th!