FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on NFL or CFB, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Football fans betting on any NFL or CFB game this week can use this FanDuel promo code to get a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Plus, by placing this bet you will also be given a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2023 season.
The $200 in bonus bets is available now to new FanDuel users that would like to wager on any NFL or College Football game this week.
Claim this $200 in bonus bets via our FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Bet on Football With FanDuel This Week
Calling all NFL bettors! The 2023 NFL season is upon us. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of FanDuel's promo code for football bettors in the USA?
By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate FanDuel's exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer. Additionally, as a new customer, you'll receive an NFL Sunday Ticket code via email, which will provide you with a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.
The teams are ready for action, and FanDuel is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate FanDuel's promo code now, get $200 in bonus bets, and score a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your NFL betting experience!
Check out some of the most exciting games on the NFL Week 1 schedule below.
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Thursday, September 7
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Odds: KC-6.5, O/U 54.5
- TV: NBC
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: CIN-1, O/U 47.5
- TV: CBS
San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: SF-3, O/U 40.5
- TV: FOX
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Odds: DEN-4.5, O/U 44.5
- TV: CBS
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Odds: SEA-5.5, O/U 47.5
- TV: FOX
How to Join Without a FanDuel Promo Code
There is simply no easier online sportsbook bonus to claim than this promo code from FanDuel Sportsbook for any NFL or CFB matchup this week. Registering and redeeming this promo only takes a few steps. In fact, new customers can get started by following our step-by-step guide:
- Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Enter the required information.
- Select a deposit method.
- Place a $5 wager on any NFL or CFB game this week and get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel.
- Receive your NFL Sunday Ticket code by via email within 72 hours.
Remember, this FanDuel promo code can be applied to any NFL or CFB game. There are a plethora of ways you can bet on NFL games in August 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time.
The legalization of online sports betting has spread across North America, as the market for legal online betting surges. The vital step is choosing a legit betting operator that offers first-class security, convenient payout methods, and an easy-to-navigate wagering service with a large range of betting options, such as FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel Promo Code: New $200 in Bonus Bets
NFL betting has taken off in America in 2023. Now, prospective bettors can make the most of it with a whopping $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with FanDuel.
Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to immediately trigger this promotion from FanDuel, one of our favorite legal online sportsbooks, FanDuel.
FanDuel has an exceptional Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo for players who create a new account to use on any NFL game.
Joining FanDuel Sportsbook with any of the links on this page will immediately activate the offer for you – no promo code necessary.
Outstanding FanDuel Promo Code for NFL and CFB
When you consider the $200 in bonus bets available today, paid out in the form of site credit + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, it becomes even clearer how good this FanDuel promo really is, even more so when compared to other betting sites out there.
And remember, too, that this promo code is valid for any NFL or CFB game that you can bet on.
New players can grab a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for any NFL or CFB game without entering a FanDuel promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
FanDuel Sportsbook has a lot of deals available for existing users to make the most of their NFL betting this year. Below are some of the great offers you can get while cheering on your team:
- Odds Boosts: Take your bets to the next level with FanDuel's odds boosts on selected games or players. These promotions offer enhanced odds, giving you the opportunity to increase your potential winnings.
- Parlay and SGP Boosts: Get into the action with FanDuel's special parlay and same-game parlay boosts. These promos deliver exceptional value on your bets across a range of sports or events throughout the year.
- Refer a Friend: Spread the excitement of sports betting to your friends and family with FanDuel's refer a friend promotion. After you create your account, you can share your unique "Refer a Friend" link. For each friend that signs up using your link, both of you will be rewarded with a $50 bonus bet for FanDuel Sportsbook and a $25 credit for FanDuel Casino.
Please note that each of these promotions has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Don't miss out on the chance to score big with FanDuel's promo codes while you watch your team in Week 1 on NFL Sunday Ticket.
Redeem this unbelievable FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Read FanDuel Sportsbook’s full terms and conditions here.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.