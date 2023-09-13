FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Any Football Game, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Football fans looking for the best way to bet on any NFL or CFB matchup this week can use this FanDuel promo code to qualify for a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket deal when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. Take your pick of any football action to lock in this incredible offer from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The $200 in bonus bets is available now to new FanDuel users looking to bet on any NFL or CFB game this week.

Listen up, football bettors! The 2023 season is here. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of FanDuel's promo code for football bettors in the USA?

By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate FanDuel's exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer. Additionally, as a new customer, you'll receive an NFL Sunday Ticket code via email, which will provide you with a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

The teams are ready for action, and FanDuel is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate FanDuel's promo code now, get $200 in bonus bets, and score a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your NFL betting experience!

Hold onto your seats, folks, because this week in college football and the NFL is going to be absolutely thrilling! We've got some seriously juicy matchups coming your way. In the world of college football, we can't wait to see the explosive clash between South Carolina and the almighty No. 1 ranked Georgia. And let's not forget about the electrifying showdown between No. 14 ranked LSU, who are favored by a whopping 9 points, and Mississippi State. It's going to be a wild ride, so buckle up!

In the wild world of the NFL, brace yourselves for an offer that's got fans buzzing! Rumour has it that this jaw-dropping deal might just be the ticket for the highly anticipated Eagles vs. Vikings showdown on Thursday night. Picture this: you'll be riding the wave of excitement all weekend long with a mind-blowing $200 in bonus bets. It's a game-changer, folks!