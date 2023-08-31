FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get 2x $100 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket for CFB Week 1
College football fans gambling on any NCAAF Week 1 action this week can use this FanDuel promo code to receive a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. That's right, by betting on college football this week, you can set yourself up for NFL season, with $200 in bonus bets, as well as a discount on NFL Sunday Ticket for this season.
The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new FanDuel players looking to wager on any college football action today.
Get this $200 in bonus bets via our FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Bet on CFB With FanDuel This Week
Listen up, college football bettors! The 2023 season is here. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of FanDuel's promo code for football bettors in the USA?
By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate FanDuel's exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer. Additionally, as a new customer, you'll receive an NFL Sunday Ticket code via email, which will provide you with a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.
The teams are ready for action, and FanDuel is here to make your football season even more thrilling. Activate FanDuel's promo code now, get $200 in bonus bets, and score a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your 2023 football betting experience!
How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Promo Code
There is no better sportsbook offer to grab than this promo code from FanDuel for any NCAAF Week 1 matchup today. Registering and redeeming this offer only takes a few steps. To help you out, new customers can get started by following our step-by-step guide:
- Click on any of the links on this page to trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Create an account by entering basic information.
- Select a deposit method.
- Place a $5 wager on any event and get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel.
- Receive your NFL Sunday Ticket code by via email within 72 hours.
Remember, this FanDuel promo code is valid for any NCAAF Week 1 game. There are a variety of different ways of ways you can bet on football in August 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live as you watch the action unfold.
FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the true pioneers in the online gambling business and an easy choice for a new bettor. FanDuel is a secure and trustworthy site that is perfectly suitable for anyone learning the ropes. FanDuel features industry-leading odds boosts, ongoing bonus funds, and live betting on sports including the NBA, NFL, NHL, MMA, and golf.
FanDuel Promo Code: New $200 in Bonus Bets
CFB betting has exploded in popularity in America this year, and if you act quickly, prospective bettors can get started with a very generous $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with FanDuel.
Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to automatically unlock this promotion from one of the biggest online sportsbooks in FanDuel.
FanDuel's promo is one of the best offers in the sports betting space, allowing new players to get $200 in bonus bets.
There's no requirement to input a FanDuel promo code when you sign up, since all the links seen on this page will automatically activate the promo for you – no promo code necessary.
Why We Like This FanDuel Promo Code for CFB
When you consider the $200 in bonus bets available today, paid out in site credit + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, it becomes even clearer how great this FanDuel promo really is, especially when you compare it to other betting apps on the market.
It's also worth noting that this promo code can be applied to any CFB Week 1 game that you can bet on.
New users can grab a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for any CFB game without the need for a FanDuel promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
FanDuel has a slew of promotions available for existing users to get the most out of their CFB betting this year. Below are some of the exciting offers you can get while watching your team:
- Odds Boosts: Take your bets to the next level with FanDuel's odds boosts on selected games or players. These promotions offer enhanced odds, giving you the opportunity to increase your potential winnings.
- Parlay and SGP Boosts: Get into the action with FanDuel's special parlay and same-game parlay boosts. These promos deliver exceptional value on your bets across a range of sports or events throughout the year.
- Refer a Friend: Spread the excitement of sports betting to your friends and family with FanDuel's refer a friend promotion. After you create your account, you can share your unique "Refer a Friend" link. For each friend that signs up using your link, both of you will be rewarded with a $50 bonus bet for FanDuel Sportsbook and a $25 credit for FanDuel Casino.
Please note that each of these promotions has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Don't miss out on the chance to score big with FanDuel's promo codes while you watch your team in Week 1 on NFL Sunday Ticket.
Redeem this unbelievable FanDuel promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.
Read FanDuel Sportsbook's full terms and conditions here.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.