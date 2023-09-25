FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Eagles, Bucs, Rams, Bengals

With a Monday Night double-header on offer, there’s never been a better time to join DraftKings. Here are the key details for both games:

Eagles vs. Buccaneers 2023

The NFL Week 3 game between the Buccaneers and Eagles at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled to commence at 7:15PM ET.

Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Monday September 25, 2023

Time: 7:15PM ET / 4:15PM PT

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Spread: Buccaneers +5 (-110), Eagles -5 (-108)

Moneyline: Buccaneers +190, Eagles -225

Total: Over/Under 45 (-110/-110)

Dimers’ independent predictive analytics model, DimersBOT, gives the Eagles a 68% chance of defeating the Buccaneers in Week 3 of the NFL season.

According to DimersBOT, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts is most likely to score the first TD in Eagles vs. Buccaneers.

DimersBOT gives Hurts a 13.2% chance of getting in for six first at Raymond James Stadium, while the Eagles QB is a 51.6% chance of registering an anytime touchdown.

Rams vs. Bengals 2023

The NFL Week 3 game between the Bengals and Rams at Paycor Stadium is scheduled to begin at 8:15PM ET.

Who: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Monday September 25, 2023

Time: 8:15PM ET / 5:15PM PT

Venue: Paycor Stadium

Spread: Bengals -1.5 (-110), Rams +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Bengals -125, Rams +110

Total: Over/Under 43.5 (-108/-110)

Dimers’ leading predictive analytics model, DimersBOT, currently gives the Bengals a 60% chance of defeating the Rams in Week 3 of the NFL season.

According to DimersBOT, Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase is most likely to score the first touchdown in Rams vs. Bengals.

DimersBOT gives Chase an 11.6% chance of getting in for six first at Paycor Stadium, while the Bengals WR is a 46.8% chance of scoring an anytime touchdown.