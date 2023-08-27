FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket for NFL Week 1
Sports fans looking for action with no real downside on any NFL Week 1 matchup can use this FanDuel promo code to get a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Plus, with this deal also including a discount of $100 for NFL Sunday Ticket, you really don't want to miss out!
The $200 in bonus bets is available now to new FanDuel customers who plan to bet on any NFL game this week.
Get this $200 in bonus bets via our FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
NFL Week 1 Betting With FanDuel
Attention all NFL bettors! The 2023 NFL season is here. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of FanDuel's promo code for football bettors in the United States?
By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate FanDuel's exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer. Additionally, as a new customer, you'll receive an NFL Sunday Ticket code via email, which will provide you with a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
Date: Sunday, September 10
Time: 4:25 PM ET
Odds: CHI-2.5, O/U 44.5
TV: FOX
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
Date: Sunday, September 10
Time: 4:25 PM ET
Odds: DEN-4.5, O/U 44.5
TV: CBS
Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Date: Sunday, September 10
Time: 4:25 PM ET
Odds: LAC-2.5, O/U 50.5
TV: CBS
The teams are ready for action, and FanDuel is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate FanDuel's promo code now, get $200 in bonus bets, and score a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your NFL betting experience!
How to Register Without a FanDuel Promo Code
There is simply no easier online sportsbook offer to grab than this promo code from FanDuel for any NFL Week 1 game in 2023. Registering and claiming this promo only takes a few steps. To help you out, new users can get in on the action by following our step-by-step guide below:
- Click on any link on this page to trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Create an account by entering basic info.
- Select a deposit method.
- Place a $5 bet on any NFL matchup in Week 1 and get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel.
- Receive your NFL Sunday Ticket code by via email within 72 hours.
Remember that this FanDuel promo code can be used on any NFL Week 1 matchup. There are a plethora of ways you can bet on NFL games in August 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live.
FanDuel Sportsbook is a popular choice in the online gambling industry and an easy choice for a new bettor. FanDuel is a stable and trusted operator with a sound track record in offering exceptional customer service. FanDuel offers market-leading odds boosts, bonus funds, and parlay betting on sports including the NBA, NFL, MLB, soccer, and much more.
FanDuel Promo Code: Get This $200 in Bonus Bets
Football betting has taken off in America in 2023. Now, you can get started with a very generous $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with FanDuel.
Simply click on any of the links on this page to instantly unlock this promo from FanDuel, one of our favorite legal online sportsbooks, FanDuel.
FanDuel's promo is one of the top offers in the sports betting industry, allowing new players to get $200 in bonus bets.
Signing up to FanDuel Sportsbook via any of the links found on this page will immediately trigger the promo – no promo code necessary.
Why This is a Sweet FanDuel Promo Code for NFL
It's worth putting into perspective how good this sportsbook offer truly is for bettors. You get access to $200 in bonus bets just for signing up with one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks, FanDuel! It's that easy.
It's also worth noting that this promo code can be applied to any NFL Week 1 game that you can bet on.
New users can claim a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for any NFL game without needing a FanDuel promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
FanDuel has a slew of promotions available for existing users to make the most of their NFL betting this year. Below are some of the great offers you can take advantage of while cheering for your team:
- Odds Boosts: Take your bets to the next level with FanDuel's odds boosts on selected games or players. These promotions offer enhanced odds, giving you the opportunity to increase your potential winnings.
- Parlay and SGP Boosts: Get into the action with FanDuel's special parlay and same-game parlay boosts. These promos deliver exceptional value on your bets across a range of sports or events throughout the year.
- Refer a Friend: Spread the excitement of sports betting to your friends and family with FanDuel's refer a friend promotion. After you create your account, you can share your unique "Refer a Friend" link. For each friend that signs up using your link, both of you will be rewarded with a $50 bonus bet for FanDuel Sportsbook and a $25 credit for FanDuel Casino.
Please note that each of these promotions has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Don't miss out on the chance to score big with FanDuel's promo codes while you watch your team in Week 1 on NFL Sunday Ticket.
Redeem this unbelievable FanDuel promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.