FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket for NFL Week 1 2023

Sports lovers betting on any NFL Week 1 game can use this FanDuel promo code to receive a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. And to make this even better, you'll also be given a $100 discount to use on your 2023 NFL Sunday Ticket.

Redeem this $200 in bonus bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket via our FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

The $200 in bonus bets is available now to new FanDuel players looking to wager on any NFL action today as the popularity of online sports betting increases around the USA.

Listen up, NFL bettors! The 2023 NFL season is upon us. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of FanDuel's promo code for football bettors in the United States?

By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate FanDuel's exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer. Additionally, as a new customer, you'll receive an NFL Sunday Ticket code via email, which will provide you with a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Odds: JAC-3.5, O/U 43.5

TV: FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Odds: MIN-6.5, O/U 45.5

TV: CBS

The teams are ready for action, and FanDuel is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate FanDuel's promo code now, get $200 in bonus bets, and score a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your NFL betting experience!