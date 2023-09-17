FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket (EXPIRES MONDAY)
Sports lovers watching on any NFL game today can use this FanDuel promo code to receive a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Clicking the links on this page activate FanDuel's NFL promo code. Then you simply need to create an account, deposit a minimum of $10, and bet just $5. $200 in bonus bets will automatically be credited to your account, and you'll receive a discount code by email within 72 hours, which you can use to get $100 off your purchase of NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2023 NFL Season.
The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new FanDuel customers who plan to bet on any NFL game today.
What to Bet on Tonight with FanDuel
Listen up, NFL bettors! The 2023 NFL season is here. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of FanDuel's promo code for football bettors in the USA?
By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate FanDuel's exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer. Additionally, as a new customer, you'll receive an NFL Sunday Ticket code via email, which will provide you with a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.
The teams are ready for action, and FanDuel is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate FanDuel's promo code now, get $200 in bonus bets, and score a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your NFL betting experience!
Check out a few of the most interesting games on the NFL Week 2 schedule below, and take a look at Dimers.com's NFL best bets today for idea on how to maximize your $200 in bonus bets.
- Bears vs. Buccaneers (1:00PM ET, Sunday)
- Packers vs. Falcons (1:00PM ET, Sunday)
- Seahawks vs. Lions (1:00PM ET, Sunday)
- Ravens vs. Bengals (1:00PM ET, Sunday)
- Raiders vs. Bills (1:00PM ET, Sunday)
- Chiefs vs. Jaguars (1:00PM ET, Sunday)
- 49ers vs. Rams (4:05PM ET, Sunday)
- Giants vs. Cardinals (4:05PM ET, Sunday)
- Jets vs. Cowboys (4:25PM ET, Sunday)
- Commanders vs. Broncos (4:25PM ET, Sunday)
- Dolphins vs. Patriots (8:20PM ET, Sunday)
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem this $200 in bonus bets with our FanDuel promo code.
How to Register without a FanDuel Promo Code:
There is simply no better online sportsbook offer to claim than this promo code from FanDuel Sportsbook for any NFL Week 1 game in 2023. Users must create a new account, which takes just a few minutes to complete, and proceed through the following steps:
- Click on any link on this page to automatically activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Set up an account by inputting basic info.
- Make a deposit via any of the available methods.
- Place a $5 bet on any NFL game in Week 1 and get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel.
- Receive your NFL Sunday Ticket code by via email within 72 hours.
Keep in mind, this FanDuel promo code can be applied to any NFL Week 1 game. There are a wide variety of ways you can bet on NFL games in September 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live as you watch the action unfold.
FanDuel Sportsbook is a popular choice in the online betting industry and an easy choice for a new bettor. FanDuel is a stable and trusted platform that is ideal for anyone learning the ropes. FanDuel offers market-leading odds boosts, bonus funds, and parlay betting on sports such as the NBA, NFL, NHL, tennis, and F1.
FanDuel promo code: Grab your NFL Sunday Ticket Discount Code and Bonus Bets
NFL betting has gone big in America, and if you act quickly, you can get started on their own terms with a tasty $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with FanDuel Sportsbook.
In order to redeem this offer from FanDuel, one of our favorite legal online sportsbooks in the United States, simply click on any one of the links on this page to automatically trigger the Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo.
All new FanDuel players in CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, or WV are eligible for this promotion until September 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
FanDuel's new promo is one of the top offers in the sports betting space, allowing new customers to get $200 in bonus bets. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to activate this promotion.
Signing up to FanDuel Sportsbook using any of the links on this page will immediately trigger the bonus offer once clicked; no promo code is required.
FanDuel has consistently proven itself to be a top choice for NFL enthusiasts, offering a sportsbook experience that's second to none. Fans rooting for iconic NFL teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, and the Philadelphia Eagles find FanDuel's platform both intuitive and exhilarating. When the Seattle Seahawks soar towards a touchdown or the Chicago Bears make a groundbreaking defensive play, FanDuel is right there, amplifying the excitement with its unbeatable odds and extensive betting choices.
Why We Like this FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Fans
It's worth considering how valuable this sportsbook bonus offer truly is for bettors. You get access to $200 in bonus bets just for signing up with FanDuel, one of America's most trusted sportsbooks.
It's worth noting, too, that this promo code is valid for any NFL Week 2 game that you can bet on.
FanDuel's user-friendly design, combined with cutting-edge insights, allows fans to stay a step ahead, particularly when heavyweights like the Green Bay Packers or the Los Angeles Rams are in action. In a league where every yard gained matters and every second counts, FanDuel provides NFL aficionados with the perfect backdrop for a thrilling betting journey. Dive deep into the NFL saga with FanDuel, where every game feels like the Super Bowl!
New users can get a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for betting on any NFL game without the need for a FanDuel promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
Please be aware that each of these promotions has its own terms and conditions, so carefully review them before participating. Don't miss out on the chance to score big with a FanDuel promo code while you watch your team in Week 2 on NFL Sunday Ticket.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.