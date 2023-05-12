FanDuel NBA Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Knicks-Heat Game 6

Basketball fans who bet on the NBA can use this FanDuel promo code to get a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets deal when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. Friday night hoops between the Heat and Knicks gives you the perfect chance to get in on the action, with this huge FanDuel promo code.

Get this $150 in bonus bets via our FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

The $150 in bonus bets is available now to new FanDuel players looking to bet on any NBA game this week as interest in the NBA Finals increases across the country.

NBA betting has become increasingly popular in America in 2023. Now, you can get started on your own terms with a massive $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with FanDuel.

Simply click on any one of the links on this page to immediately trigger this promotion from FanDuel, one of the best legal online sportsbooks, FanDuel.

FanDuel 's NBA promo is one of the top offers in the sports betting space, allowing new users to get $150 in bonus bets.

Joining FanDuel with any of the links found on this page will immediately activate the bonus offer for you – no promo code necessary