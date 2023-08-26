FanDuel Promo Code: $200 Bonus for Notre Dame vs. Navy + $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket for 2023
College football lovers gambling on any NCAAF game this week can use this FanDuel promo code to take advantage of a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Better, NFL fans get the additional bonus of a $100 discount off their 2023 NFL Sunday Ticket subscription with this FanDuel promo code.
The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new FanDuel players looking to bet on any college football game today.
Redeem this $200 in bonus bets via our FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Navy vs. Notre Dame: FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks Multiple Rewards
As football fans are surely well aware, the 2023 CFB and NFL seasons is upon us. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of FanDuel's promo code for football bettors in the USA?
By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate FanDuel's exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer. Additionally, as a new customer, you'll receive an NFL Sunday Ticket code via email, which will provide you with a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.
Notre Dame and Navy are ready to play the first big football game of the 2023 season, check out the odds and schedule details below.
Navy vs. Notre Dame Odds:
- Spread: Notre Dame -21 (-105), Navy +21 (-115)
- Moneyline: Notre Dame -1400, Navy +850
- Total: Over/Under 50.5 (-110/-110)
Navy vs. Notre Dame Prediction:
Dimers.com's predicted final score for Navy vs. Notre Dame at Aviva Stadium on Saturday has Notre Dame winning 35-14.
Join Now Using This FanDuel NCAAF Promo Code
There is simply no better online sportsbook bonus to claim than this promo code from FanDuel for any NCAAF Week 1 game in 2023. Signing up and claiming this promo only takes a few minutes. To help you out, new bettors can get in on the action by following this step-by-step guide below:
- Click or tap on any link on this page to activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Set up an account by entering basic information.
- Make a deposit using any of the available methods.
- Place a $5 bet on any event and get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel.
- Receive your NFL Sunday Ticket code by via email within 72 hours.
Keep in mind that this FanDuel promo code is valid for any CFB Week 1 matchup. There are a number of different ways of ways you can bet on football in August 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live.
The availability of sports betting has spread across the U.S., with more and more states allowing online sports wagering. The key for you is to choose a legit betting site that offers excellent security, trouble-free banking options, and a fun betting service with unique betting options, such as FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel Promo Code: New NCAAF Bonus Bets
Football betting has gone mainstream in America this year, and if you act quickly, you can get started on your own terms with a generous $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with FanDuel.
Simply click or tap on any of the links on this page to instantly trigger this promotion from one of the biggest legal online sports betting apps in FanDuel.
FanDuel's new promo is one of the very best offers in the sports betting industry, allowing new users to get $200 in bonus bets.
There is no requirement to enter a FanDuel promo code when you register, because the links found on this page will automatically activate the offer once clicked – no promo code required.
Unrivaled FanDuel Promo Code for College Football
When you consider the $200 in bonus bets available today, paid out in site credit + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, it becomes even more obvious how good this FanDuel promo really is, even more so when compared to other betting apps on the market.
It's worth noting, too, that this promo code is valid for any NCAAF Week 1 game that you can bet on.
New users can claim a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for any CFB game without a FanDuel promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
FanDuel Sportsbook has a wide range of promotions available for existing users so they can get the most out of their CFB betting this season. Here are some of the great offers you can take advantage of while cheering on your team:
- Odds Boosts: Take your bets to the next level with FanDuel's odds boosts on selected games or players. These promotions offer enhanced odds, giving you the opportunity to increase your potential winnings.
- Parlay and SGP Boosts: Get into the action with FanDuel's special parlay and same-game parlay boosts. These promos deliver exceptional value on your bets across a range of sports or events throughout the year.
- Refer a Friend: Spread the excitement of sports betting to your friends and family with FanDuel's refer a friend promotion. After you create your account, you can share your unique "Refer a Friend" link. For each friend that signs up using your link, both of you will be rewarded with a $50 bonus bet for FanDuel Sportsbook and a $25 credit for FanDuel Casino.
Please note that each of these promotions has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Don't miss out on the chance to score big with FanDuel's promo codes while you watch your team in Week 1 on NFL Sunday Ticket.
Redeem this unbelievable FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
