FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Code or NFL Sunday Ticket Student Discount? What's the Best Promo for YouTube TV
As the 2023 NFL season hits full stride, a brutal reality is sinking in: NFL Sundays are really a lot more fun if you can keep track of your fantasy football players by jumping back and forth between NFL broadcasts.
And that means subscribing to NFL Sunday Ticket.
And subscribing to NFL Sunday Ticket, which is now run by YouTube TV, means paying around $300 for the 2023 season, depending on your YouTube TV package.
But it doesn't have to! There are currently two excellent offers to save on NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023. But one is reserved for students, and the other expires TODAY (Monday, September 18th), after the Steelers and Brown wrap up Monday Night Football. Let's take a look at both offers, and give you the tools to save $100+ on NFL Sunday Ticket before these deals expire.
FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket $100 Promo
We'll start with FanDuel's NFL Sunday Ticket promo, because there are far more people who live in states with legal sports betting than students, which means this offer has a far broader appeal.
The deal is simply. Activate FanDuel's NFL Sunday Ticket promo by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️ before the promo expires at the end of the day on Monday, 9/18 (that's today!). You'll be directed to FanDuel's website, where you'll make an account, deposit a minimum of $10 dollars, and then bet a minimum of $5 on any event you'd like. Within 72 hours, you will have received an email from FanDuel that contains your $100 discount code for NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023.
This NFL Sunday Ticket promo is not just for sports bettors! Remember, it doesn't matter if you never plan to make another sports bet. This is all about saving $90 on Sunday Ticket. The whole process will take about ten minutes. That ninety bucks for ten minutes. Enough said.
However, if you do plan to bet on sports, you'll be pleased to learn that this FanDuel promo code also includes $200 in bonus bets, which will be credited to your account as soon as you bet your $5, whether that bet wins or loses.
THIS DEAL EXPIRES TODAY. CLICK THE BUTTON BELOW ACTIVATE.
NFL Sunday Ticket Student Discount
This one is a bit more straightforward, but, unfortunately, applicable to fewer NFL fans. YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is currently offering an excellent student discount to students who meet certain conditions. The terms and conditions are complicated, and we recommend you review them here to determine if you're eligible. If you are, you make be able to pay as little $109 for NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023, so it's more than worth your time.
How to Activate FanDuel's NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Code
If you're thinking of snagging FanDuel's promo for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, it's a good idea to review the specific terms and conditions below, as well as the guideline of how to activate the offer.
How to activate:
- Click on any link on this page to automatically activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Input the required information.
- Deposit via any of the available banking methods.
- Place a $5 bet on any NFL matchup today and get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel.
- Receive your NFL Sunday Ticket code by via email within 72 hours.
- Expires EOD Monday, 9/18
Eligible States:
- Arizona (AZ)
- Colorado (CO)
- Connecticut (CT)
- Iowa (IA)
- Indiana (IN)
- Kansas (KS)
- Louisiana (LA)
- Massachusetts (MA)
- Maryland (MD)
- Michigan (MI)
- New Jersey (NJ)
- New York (NY)
- Ohio (OH)
- Pennsylvania (PA)
- Tennessee (TN)
- Virginia (VA)
- West Virginia (WV)
- Wyoming (WY)
