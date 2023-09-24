FanDuel NFL Sunday Promo Code: Get a $200 Bonus From a $5 Bet on Any Team

Sports lovers gambling on any NFL Week 3 game this week can use this FanDuel promo code to earn a Bet $5, Get $200 offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Whether you want to bet on your favorite team, or a moneyline favorite such as the Cowboys, you can grab $200 in bonus bets all from betting $5 today. And the bet doesn't even have to win!

Redeem your $200 in bonus bets via our FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new FanDuel customers who intend to wager on any NFL game today as interest in online sports betting booms across the country.

Attention all NFL bettors! The 2023 NFL season is here. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of FanDuel's promo code for football bettors in the United States?

By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate FanDuel's exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer.

The teams are ready for action, and FanDuel is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate FanDuel's promo code now, get $200 in bonus bets. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your NFL betting experience!

Check out the lat window of games for Week 3:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Odds: SEA -6, O/U 42

TV: CBS

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Odds: KC -12.5, O/U 47.5

TV: FOX

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys