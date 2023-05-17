FanDuel NBA Promo Code Delivers $1,000 No Sweat First Bet For Celtics, Heat, Lakers, and Nuggets

It's worth thinking about just how good this sportsbook promo offer truly is for bettors. You get a No Sweat First Bet Up to $1,000, just for joining one of America's most trusted sportsbooks, FanDuel! It's that simple.

It's also worth noting that this promo code is valid for any NBA matchup.

The basic idea of this offer is simple. With this style of promotion, your sportsbook (such as FanDuel) will refund you up to a fixed dollar amount, $1,000 in bonus bets this case, if you lose the first real-money qualifying wager you place.

All you have to do is join FanDuel, make an initial deposit, and place your first bet up to $1,000. If your qualifying bet loses, FanDuel will refund it to you in bonus bets.

New users can grab a No Sweat First Bet Up to $1,000 for any event in May 2023 without a FanDuel promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.