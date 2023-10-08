FanDuel MNF Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Cowboys vs. 49ers
Register Without a FanDuel Promo Code
There is no better legal sportsbook bonus to claim than this promo code from FanDuel today. Users need to register a new account, which takes no time at all to complete, and continue through the following steps:
- Click on any of the links on this page to trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Set up a new account by entering basic info.
- Deposit via any of the available banking methods.
- Place a $5 bet on tonight's Week 5 MNF matchup and get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel.
Don't forget that this FanDuel promo code can be used on any remaining NFL Week 5 game. There are a broad range of ways you can bet on NFL games in October 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live.
As of October 2023, millions of Americans can place a sports bet from their mobile device, with a growing number of states permitting online sports betting. The key for you, as a new customer, is choosing a betting operator that is known for first-class security, worry-free payout options, and a highly enjoyable gambling experience with a wide selection of betting markets, like FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bet on MNF Tonight with FanDuel
The San Francisco 49ers will square off with the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 5 action at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, commencing at 8:20PM ET.
- Who: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Date: Sunday October 8, 2023
- Time: 8:20PM ET / 5:20PM PT
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
Based on advanced machine learning and data, Dimers.com has simulated Sunday's Cowboys-49ers NFL matchup 10,000 times.
Dimers' famous predictive analytics model gives the 49ers a 64% chance of beating the Cowboys in Week 5 of the NFL season.
Cowboys vs. 49ers Odds
- Spread: 49ers -3.5 (-105), Cowboys +3.5 (-108)
- Moneyline: 49ers -184, Cowboys +160
- Total: Over/Under 45 (-110/-108)
Who will score an anytime touchdown in Cowboys vs. 49ers? The data is in.
Featured below are the most likely first touchdown and most likely anytime touchdown scorers for both the Cowboys and 49ers tonight.
Dallas Cowboys First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
- Tony Pollard: 11.1% probability
- CeeDee Lamb: 8.8% probability
- Jake Ferguson: 5.8% probability
- Michael Gallup: 4.5% probability
- Dak Prescott: 3.9% probability
San Francisco 49ers First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
- Christian McCaffrey: 20.4% probability
- Brandon Aiyuk: 8.5% probability
- Deebo Samuel: 7.7% probability
- George Kittle: 6.5% probability
- Elijah Mitchell: 2.6% probability
Dallas Cowboys Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
- Tony Pollard: 45.4% probability
- CeeDee Lamb: 38.7% probability
- Jake Ferguson: 27.3% probability
- Michael Gallup: 21.1% probability
- Brandin Cooks: 19.1% probability
San Francisco 49ers Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
- Christian McCaffrey: 69.3% probability
- Brandon Aiyuk: 36.8% probability
- Deebo Samuel: 34.5% probability
- George Kittle: 29.2% probability
- Elijah Mitchell: 12.6% probability
Why We Like This FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Fans
All new FanDuel players in the following states: CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, or WV may participate in this promotion.
Read FanDuel Sportsbook's full terms and conditions here.
