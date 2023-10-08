FanDuel MNF Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Cowboys vs. 49ers

There is no better legal sportsbook bonus to claim than this promo code from FanDuel today. Users need to register a new account, which takes no time at all to complete, and continue through the following steps:

Click on any of the links on this page to trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Set up a new account by entering basic info.

Deposit via any of the available banking methods.

Place a $5 bet on tonight's Week 5 MNF matchup and get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel.

Don't forget that this FanDuel promo code can be used on any remaining NFL Week 5 game. There are a broad range of ways you can bet on NFL games in October 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live.

As of October 2023, millions of Americans can place a sports bet from their mobile device, with a growing number of states permitting online sports betting. The key for you, as a new customer, is choosing a betting operator that is known for first-class security, worry-free payout options, and a highly enjoyable gambling experience with a wide selection of betting markets, like FanDuel Sportsbook.