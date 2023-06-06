FanDuel MLB Promo Code: No Sweat First Bet Up to $2,500 for MLB Tuesday

When you consider the No Sweat First Bet Up to $2,500 available, it becomes even clearer how good this FanDuel promo really is, even more so when you compare it to other sports betting apps out there.

And remember, too, that this promo code can be used on any sport.

The basic idea of this offer is easy. With this style of promotion, your sportsbook (such as FanDuel) will refund you up to a fixed amount, $2,500 in bonus bets this case, if you lose the first real-money qualifying wager you place.

All you have to do is join FanDuel Sportsbook, make an initial deposit, and place your first bet up to $2,500. If your qualifying bet is a loser, FanDuel will refund it to you in bonus bets.

New users can get a No Sweat First Bet Up to $2,500 for any sporting event in without a FanDuel promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.