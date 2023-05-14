FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Offer for Celtics Game 7
Sports lovers in Massachusetts gambling on any sporting event this week can use this FanDuel promo code to take advantage of a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. With the Celtics and 76ers gearing up for a massive Game 7 in just a few hours, don't wait an instant to get in on the action with this FanDuel promo code!
The $150 in bonus bets is available right now to new FanDuel customers in Massachusetts that want to wager on literally any event this month as the popularity of mobile sports betting thrives around the USA.
FanDuel Promo Code: New $150 in Bonus Bets in Massachusetts
Sports betting has exploded in popularity in America this year. Now, you can get started with a huge $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with FanDuel.
Celtics Betting on Sunday with FanDuel
It all boils down to this: Game 7 in Boston between Jayson Tatum's Celtics and James Harden's 76ers. After a gritty, critical victory in Philadelphia for Game 6, it's win or go home for the Cs. Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain, NBA bettors in Massachusetts won't leave empty handed, so long as they collect FanDuel Celtics promo code before it expires.
FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Why This is Such a Good Deal for Celtics-76ers Game 7
It's worth putting into perspective how valuable this sportsbook promo truly is for bettors. You get access to $150 in bonus bets just for signing up with one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks in FanDuel! It's that simple.
It's also worth noting that this promo code can be used on any sport.
FanDuel Celtics Promo Code: How to Collect this Bonus
There is no better legal sportsbook bonus to grab than this promo code from FanDuel for new users in Massachusetts. Signing up and claiming this offer only takes a few steps. In fact, new users can get in on the action by following our step-by-step guide below:
- Create an account by entering basic info.
- Select a deposit method.
- Place a $5 bet on any event and get $150 in bonus bets with FanDuel Massachusetts.
FanDuel is one of the go-to apps in the sports gambling game. FanDuel is a safe and reputable platform with a sound track record in delivering exceptional service. FanDuel, known originally for its daily fantasy sports platform, features industry-leading daily odds boosts, ongoing bonus funds, and live betting on sports such as the NFL, NBA, NHL, tennis, and golf.
FanDuel is a premier sportsbook that offers Massachusetts sports bettors an exceptional platform for their betting needs. With its extensive range of features, comprehensive market coverage, and commitment to customer satisfaction, FanDuel stands out as a top choice for sports betting enthusiasts in the state.
When it comes to Massachusetts sports, FanDuel goes above and beyond to cater to the needs of sports fans, including the highly anticipated Celtics vs. 76ers Game 7. This thrilling matchup between two powerhouse teams captures the attention of basketball enthusiasts across the state. FanDuel provides an extensive selection of betting options for this game, including moneyline bets, point spreads, player props, and more. Whether you're rooting for the Celtics or supporting the 76ers, FanDuel ensures that you have a multitude of betting opportunities to choose from, adding to the excitement of the game.
The sentiment scores and positive user feedback surrounding FanDuel highlight its success in delivering a top-notch betting experience. The platform's commitment to providing competitive odds, secure transactions, and excellent customer support contributes to its high reputation among sports bettors.
FanDuel's user-friendly interface and intuitive design make it effortless for Massachusetts residents to place bets on the Celtics vs. 76ers Game 7 and other sports events. The platform offers a seamless mobile app that allows you to bet on your favorite teams anytime, anywhere. The convenience and accessibility of FanDuel's mobile app ensure that you never miss out on the thrilling action of the game, even when you're on the move.
Additionally, FanDuel offers a variety of exciting promotions and bonuses for Massachusetts bettors, enhancing the overall betting experience. These promotions provide an opportunity to boost your winnings and enjoy additional rewards while experiencing the intense competition between the Celtics and 76ers in Game 7.
In conclusion, FanDuel is an exceptional sportsbook for Massachusetts sports betting, providing a wide range of betting options, competitive odds, and top-notch customer service. Its focus on the Celtics vs. 76ers Game 7, combined with its dedication to customer satisfaction, makes FanDuel the go-to platform for sports enthusiasts looking to elevate their betting experience and immerse themselves in the thrilling world of Massachusetts sports.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, call 1-800-327-5050 or visit www.mahelpline.org/problemgambling to speak with a trained specialist for free, 24/7. 21+ and present in MA. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable bonus bets that expires 30 days after FanDuel accepts its first real money sports wager in Massachusetts (“Go Live Date”). Unique user identity verification required. Offer ends on the Go Live Date. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
A California native with a writing background, Mac Douglass covers professional and collegiate sports and the sports betting industry, with hundreds of sport betting publications to his name. Having lived in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia, Mac has a broad knowledge of American and international sports, and specializes in the NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and professional tennis.