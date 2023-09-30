FanDuel Kentucky Sports Betting Promo Code Unlocks $200 Bonus for College Football
Kentucky has officially entered the thrilling world of online sports betting! If you've been feeling the buzz since Thursday's launch, you're not alone. FanDuel Kentucky has crafted a special launch offer, activated when you click ➡️ here ⬅️, create a FanDuel account, and deposit $10. Not only is this KY launch promo perfectly timed to celebrates the big game between the University of Kentucky and the University of Florida this afternoon, it also provides Kentucky residents $200 in bonus bets to use on any future game, after they bey just $5 today.
Why FanDuel Kentucky?
For starters, any new user who places a bet of just $5 on any sport can benefit from $200 in bonus bets. This means if you're just stepping into the world of online sports betting, your initial play with FanDuel Kentucky could land you some bonus funds to enjoy.
Getting started is as simple as:
- Clicking here
- Setting up your account
- Depositing at least $10
- Betting $5 on any game
But, if you're new to sports betting and find yourself scratching your head about terms like “parlay” or how betting odds work, don’t worry. We're here to help.
The Basics of Claiming FanDuel's Launch Promo
If you're curious about the FanDuel Kentucky promo, here's a simple guide to get you started:
Who Can Benefit? This offer is specially crafted for new users in Kentucky. It's available on all sports from 9/28 at 6 AM EST to 10/18 at 11:59 PM EST.
Getting Started: After creating your account and depositing a minimum of $10, you can place your first bet of $5 or more. Once that's done, you'll see $200 in bonus bets in your account within 72 hours.
Using the Platform: This offer is best enjoyed through the FanDuel app. If you start on a desktop, don't worry. You'll be guided to get the app and continue there.
Understanding Betting Odds and Parlays
If you're eyeing the Kentucky vs. Florida game, let's take a minute to explain some basic betting concepts:
Moneyline: This is about picking the winner. For instance, if Kentucky's Moneyline is -113, you'd need to bet $113 to win $100 if Kentucky emerges as the victor.
Point Spread: This is about margins. If Kentucky has a spread of -1 (+100), they need to win by more than 1 point for you to win the bet.
- Over/Under: Instead of picking a team, you're betting on the total points scored in the game. For example, an Over/Under of 44 means you're predicting whether the combined points of both teams will be over or under 44.
What's a Parlay?
A "parlay" is a combination of multiple bets. If all the bets in your parlay win, you get a much bigger payout. But if even one bet fails, the whole parlay is lost. It's a high reward, high-risk strategy that offers exciting possibilities.
Today's Best Bets (9/30) with FanDuel Kentucky and Other KY Sportsbooks
The excitement around Kentucky's online sports betting is palpable, especially with the latest offers coming our way. Based on the cutting-edge data analytics of Dimers, here are some of the top betting opportunities to consider:
Kentucky Basketball to Win the National Championship
- Sportsbook: DraftKings Kentucky
- Promotion: Bet $5 and secure $200 in bonus bets plus enjoy up to $150 in No-Sweat bets.
- Potential Payout: Bet $5 to win $275 with odds of +1400.
- Our Take: Kentucky basketball is poised for an excellent season, being the third-most likely national champion according to our Futures model.
- Activate DraftKings Kentucky’s launch promo
Kentucky Football -3 vs. Florida
- Sportsbook: FanDuel Kentucky
- Promotion: Bet $5 and receive a $200 bonus, regardless of the bet's outcome.
- Potential Payout: Bet $5 to possibly win $209.76 with odds of -105.
- Our Take: Support Kentucky football to cover the 3-point spread against Florida and enjoy the $200 Bonus Bets.
- Activate FanDuel Kentucky’s launch promo
Kentucky Football Moneyline vs. Florida
- Sportsbook: bet365 Kentucky
- Promotion: Wager $1 to relish a grand $365 in bonus bets.
- Potential Payout: Bet $1 to potentially win $366.69 at odds of -145.
- Our Take: Backing Kentucky against Florida this weekend is a wise decision given the favorable odds.
- Activate bet365 Kentucky’s launch promo
Kentucky Basketball to Reach the Final Four
- Sportsbook: BetMGM Kentucky
- Promotion: Newcomers can earn a refund as bonus bets up to a staggering $1,500 if their initial bet does not win.
- Potential Payout: Utilize the offer to place $50 on Kentucky basketball’s chances to reach the Final Four.
- Our Take: The potential bonus refund makes this bet a captivating proposition.
- Activate BetMGM Kentucky’s launch promo
As you venture into the thrilling world of sports betting, ensure to strategize your bets. Knowledge of the game combined with the available promotions can lead to a fruitful betting experience. Always remember to bet responsibly.
