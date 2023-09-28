FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Immediately for NFL Week 4

Sports fans in Kentucky gambling on any NFL Week 4 matchup today can use this FanDuel promo code to get a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets immediately deal when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. Sign up via one of the links on this page and bet $5, and you’ll be given $200 of bonus bets in your FanDuel Kentucky account on Kentucky’s mobile sports betting launch day, which happens to be today.

The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new FanDuel customers in Kentucky looking to bet on any NFL action this week as the popularity of online sports betting booms across the country.

Don’t forget that this FanDuel Kentucky promo code can be applied to any NFL Week 4 or college football Week 5 matchup, as well as all other legal sports for online betting in Kentucky . There are a plethora of ways you can bet on football in 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time. ‍If you’ve never bet on football before, or just want to see how FanDuel matches up against the competition, there is no better time than now to sign up.

There is no easier sportsbook bonus to claim than this promo code from FanDuel for new customers in Kentucky. Registering and claiming this promo only takes a few minutes. To help you out, new customers can get started by following this step-by-step guide below:

Kentucky’s online sports betting launch will play out from from September 28th to October 2nd, a timeframe that overlaps with NFL Week 4, college football Week 5, the exciting finale of the MLB regular season, and much more. FanDuel delivers an endless list of sports betting markets in Kentucky, where both college and professional sports are legal for betting.

FanDuel has emerged as a beacon of excitement for sports enthusiasts in Kentucky, especially with the highly anticipated launch of online sports betting in the Bluegrass State. This platform offers a thrilling and immersive sportsbook experience that has captured the hearts of Kentuckians.

What sets FanDuel apart in Kentucky is its unwavering support for the state's prominent professional and college sports teams. With the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, and Cincinnati Bengals stealing the limelight for most fans, FanDuel ensures that fans can elevate their passion for these teams through a diverse range of betting options.

Moreover, the FanDuel Kentucky promo code is nothing short of industry-leading, providing bettors with unmatched value and incentives. This generous offer enables sports enthusiasts to engage with their favorite teams while enjoying attractive bonuses and promotions, elevating the overall experience.

FanDuel's user-friendly interface and real-time updates enhance the thrill of every game, making it the go-to choice for sports betting in Kentucky. Whether it's placing bets on the Kentucky Derby, following the Louisville basketball team's journey, or supporting the Cincinnati Reds, FanDuel brings the action to your fingertips.

In summary, FanDuel's arrival in Kentucky coincides with the state's burgeoning online sports betting scene, offering an unparalleled experience enriched by its commitment to the region's beloved sports teams. With its top-tier promo code and user-friendly platform, FanDuel is poised to become the premier choice for Kentucky sports enthusiasts.