FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: $100 Sign-Up Opportunity for This Week

Football lovers can bet on both professional and college sports legally in Kentucky. This means there will be a lot of options for Kentucky sports bettors following the 9/28 launch of Kentucky mobile sports betting apps.

The first exciting betting draw will probably occur on the first day, when the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions for Thursday Night Football, Week 4. Then, on that very Saturday, University of Kentucky will face Florida in a thrilling college football game, with Louisville vs. NC State also on that day.

A few more of the most exciting NFL matchups on Kentucky's launch weekend include Browns vs. Ravens, Dolphins vs. Bills and Seahawks vs. Giants for MNF.

Local Kentucky launch sports betting options for 9/28 - 10/1:

NCAAF: Western Kentucky University vs. Middle Tennessee (9/28)

NCAAF: North Carolina State vs Louisville (9/29)

NCAAF: University of Kentucky vs. Florida (9/30)

