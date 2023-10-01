FanDuel Kentucky NFL Week 4 Promos for Falcons-Jaguars and SNF
FanDuel Kentucky promos today (10/1/23)
New-User Offer:
New to FanDuel Kentucky? Bet just $5 and snag $200 in Bonus Bets! Act fast, this offer runs from 9/28 @ 6 AM EST to 10/18 @ 11:59 PM EST.
Sunday Funday Promos:
- Get a 30% Profit Boost Token with a 3+ Leg Parlay Wager for Chiefs vs. Jets during Sunday Night Football.
- Another 30% Boost for any 1 PM NFL Game(s) Parlay.
- Exclusive 50% Boost for Falcons vs. Jaguars with "Kay Adams NFL PBT".
- Score 50% more with "The Ringer NFL PBT" for all 4 PM NFL games on 10/1.
How to Claim:
- Activate this promo deal by clicking [here].
- Register and deposit at least $10.
- Place a $5 bet on any sports market.
- Your bonus gets credited within 72 hours. (Just remember, it’s app-only!)
FanDuel: Why Kentucky Loves It
New in town, FanDuel offers major sports action! Bonuses? They're for betting only and can't be cashed out. If you win on a $50 bonus bet with +100 odds, you get $50 in real money. Bonus bets also have a 30-day expiry.
For consistent promos during the NFL season, head to the “promotions” tab on the FanDuel app or site.
NFL Week 4 Preview:
Falcons vs. Jaguars: Wembley Stadium's set for a 9:30 AM ET showdown. Sports.Radar.com's predictive analytics project a 60% win probability for the Jaguars.
Chiefs vs. Jets: Later, MetLife Stadium's going live at 8:20 PM ET. The Chiefs have an impressive 85% shot at winning.
Grab the FanDuel Kentucky offer [here]. No codes, just a click!
Kentucky's NFL Week 4 Betting: Bet Smart, Bet Safe
Kick-Off with Basics:
- Budget: Have clear money and time limits.
- Know Your Stuff: Grasp game dynamics and betting mechanics.
- Cool Head: Keep emotions in check.
- Smart Money: Only bet what you can afford to lose.
- Self-check: If betting's affecting daily life, it's time to rethink.
⚠ Warning Signs:
- Daily routine's all about betting.
- Borrowing money to bet.
- Neglecting life's to-dos for a game.
- Putting essential funds on the line.
- Previous addiction challenges.
🤝 Need Help? Kentucky’s Here:
- KYCPG: Tailored support for Kentuckians.
- NCPG & NCPGKY: Local and national assistance.
- Gamblers Anonymous: Global community for shared stories and aid.
🌱 Smart Betting Habits:
- Set up firm deposit and betting limits.
- Get informed about your chosen sport.
- Keep a level head when placing bets.
- Ensure betting doesn’t eclipse other life joys. Prioritize self-care and breaks.
Betting's for fun. Keep it light, responsible, and prioritize YOU.
21+ and present in KY. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.