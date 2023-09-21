FanDuel Giants-49ers Promo Code: Bet $5 on a TNF Touchdown, Get $200 Bonus for NFL Week 3
The $200 in bonus bets is available now to new FanDuel players looking to bet on any NFL game today as interest in online sports betting increases across the country.
Bet on Giants vs. 49ers Props with FanDuel Tonight
Giants vs. 49ers Player Props
Who will score an anytime touchdown in Giants vs. 49ers? The data is in.
Listed below are the most likely first touchdown and most likely anytime touchdown scorers for both the Giants and 49ers, as well as player stat projections.
And you know what, we provide this information to you for FREE to help you choose the best prop picks for Thursday's game.
According to DimersBOT, San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey is most likely to score the first touchdown in Giants vs. 49ers.
DimersBOT gives McCaffrey a 19.7% chance of scoring the first TD at Levi's Stadium, while the 49ers RB is a 67.9% chance of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
New York Giants
- Saquon Barkley: 7.3% probability
- Darren Waller: 5.3% probability
- Daniel Jones: 5.1% probability
- Darius Slayton: 3.6% probability
- Parris Campbell: 3.4% probability
San Francisco 49ers
- Christian McCaffrey: 19.7% probability
- Deebo Samuel: 10.3% probability
- Brandon Aiyuk: 9.1% probability
- George Kittle: 9.0% probability
- Elijah Mitchell: 4.0% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
New York Giants
- Saquon Barkley: 33.3% probability
- Darren Waller: 24.0% probability
- Daniel Jones: 23.9% probability
- Darius Slayton: 18.3% probability
- Parris Campbell: 16.2% probability
San Francisco 49ers
- Christian McCaffrey: 67.9% probability
- Deebo Samuel: 42.5% probability
- Brandon Aiyuk: 38.9% probability
- George Kittle: 38.3% probability
- Elijah Mitchell: 18.3% probability
How to Register Without a FanDuel Promo Code
There is no easier legal sportsbook offer to claim than this promo code from FanDuel for any NFL Week 3 game in 2023. Registering and redeeming this offer only takes a few minutes. To help you out, new customers can get started by following our step-by-step guide:
- Set up a FanDuel account by entering basic info.
- Select a deposit method.
- Place a $5 bet on any NFL matchup today and get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel.
