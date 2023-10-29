Your tip
FanDuel $5 NBA League Pass Discount Ends December 11, 2023

FanDuel Promo Code|NBA League Pass.

The NBA League Pass welcome bonus from FanDuel is valid until December 11th, and can be activated today.

By:

Oct. 29 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

As the NBA season gains momentum, FanDuel is offering a can't-miss deal for new users that's valid only until December 11, 2023. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to open a FanDuel account, make a $5 Moneyline bet on any NBA game , and secure a 3-month NBA League Pass whether your bet wins or loses. If it does win, you'll also receive $150 in Bonus Bets!

Steps to Unlock the FanDuel NBA Moneyline & Bonus Deal

  1. Start Your FanDuel Journey: Click ➡️ here ⬅️ or any other designated links on this page to begin, and deposit $10 or more.
  2. Make Your Bet: Once your account is set up, place a $5 Moneyline bet on any NBA game.
  3. Receive Your NBA League Pass Code: After your bet is in, you'll receive an NBA League Pass code via email, regardless of whether your bet wins.
  4. Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Bet Wins: If your NBA moneyline is successful, $150 in Bonus Bets will be added to your FanDuel account.

Who Can Participate?

  • This promotion is only for new users of FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • You must be at least 21 years old and live in a state where FanDuel operates. Check the map below to see if your state qualifies.
  • Act fast—the offer concludes on December 11, 2023, at 11:59 PM.r
FanDuel NBA League Pass Promotion Eligibility Map.

This FanDuel NBA League Pass coupon code is available in every state with legal online sports betting. Check the map to see if your state qualifies, then click the image to activate the promo and be directed to FanDuel's platform.

Perks of the NBA League Pass Offer from FanDuel

With this NBA League Pass, you're not merely watching—you're immersed in the NBA world. Typically, a monthly NBA League Pass would cost you $22.99, but that's not the case with this FanDuel promotion. You'll be able to live-stream games, catch up on replays, and enjoy continuous NBA TV analysis, within the promo terms and blackout restrictions.

NBA Games to Keep an Eye On

Your $5 Moneyline bet isn't limited to just NBA games; it applies to any sports event. But given the current NBA season, many are taking this chance to bet on upcoming games. Here are some matchups to watch this Sunday, October 29, 2023:

Don't let this opportunity slip away; the offer ends on December 11, 2023! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim your NBA League Pass and $150 in Bonus Bets through FanDuel's special welcome bonus.

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.

About the Author

Mac Douglass | Dimers.com

Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.

