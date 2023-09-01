East Carolina vs. Michigan Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/2/23)
East Carolina and Michigan will face off in a college football matchup at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive East Carolina vs. Michigan betting preview, which features the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is the favored team against East Carolina on Saturday. The over/under is set at 51.5 for total points scored.
East Carolina vs. Michigan 2023 Preview
When and Where
- Teams: East Carolina East Carolina vs. Michigan Michigan
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: East Carolina +35.5 (-105), Michigan -35.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: East Carolina +8000, Michigan -100000
- Total: Over/Under 51.5 (-110/-105)
The odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
East Carolina vs. Michigan Prediction
Radar Sports has joined forces with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the East Carolina vs. Michigan game using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, Michigan has a 99% chance of winning against East Carolina at Michigan Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both East Carolina and Michigan have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 51.5 points has a 53% chance of going under.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for East Carolina vs. Michigan
Our free computer pick for the East Carolina vs. Michigan game on Saturday is to bet on under 51.5 points (-105).
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different inputs to help you make more informed decisions.
East Carolina vs. Michigan Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for East Carolina vs. Michigan at Michigan Stadium has Michigan winning 43-7.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on East Carolina vs. Michigan
Saturday's college football matchup between East Carolina and Michigan on Saturday is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium.
