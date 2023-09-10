Eagles vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will square off in an NFL Week 1 matchup at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, commencing at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Get the inside scoop with this Eagles vs. Patriots betting guide, which contains the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.

According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Eagles are favored to win against the Patriots on Sunday. The over/under is set at 44.5 for total points scored.

Feeling lucky? New players at Bet365 can bet $1 on Eagles-Patriots and get $200 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.