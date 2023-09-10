Eagles vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 1
The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will square off in an NFL Week 1 matchup at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, commencing at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Eagles vs. Patriots betting guide, which contains the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Eagles are favored to win against the Patriots on Sunday. The over/under is set at 44.5 for total points scored.
Eagles vs. Patriots 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Eagles -3.5 (-110), Patriots +3.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Eagles -190, Patriots +172
- Total: Over/Under 44.5 (-110/-110)
Please note that the odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Eagles vs. Patriots Prediction
Radar Sports has joined forces with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Eagles vs. Patriots matchup using advanced data and technology to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, the Eagles have a 66% chance of beating the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
The model also predicts that the Eagles (-3.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the 44.5-point over/under has a 55% chance of going over.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Eagles vs. Patriots
Our free computer pick for the Eagles vs. Patriots game on Sunday is to bet on over 44.5 points (-110).
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make more informed investments.
Eagles-Patriots Week 1 Player Props
A common way to wager on Philadelphia vs. New England without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Eagles and Patriots can be seen below.
According to our model, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Eagles vs. Patriots.
Hurts has an 11.2% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Eagles QB has a 45.3% probability of registering an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Philadelphia Eagles
- Jalen Hurts: 11.2% probability
- A.J. Brown: 8.7% probability
- Dallas Goedert: 6.8% probability
- DeVonta Smith: 6.6% probability
- Rashaad Penny: 6.2% probability
New England Patriots
- Rhamondre Stevenson: 10.0% probability
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: 6.0% probability
- Ezekiel Elliott: 4.7% probability
- DeVante Parker: 4.5% probability
- Hunter Henry: 4.4% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Philadelphia Eagles
- Jalen Hurts: 45.3% probability
- A.J. Brown: 37.5% probability
- DeVonta Smith: 30.5% probability
- Dallas Goedert: 29.4% probability
- Rashaad Penny: 27.8% probability
New England Patriots
- Rhamondre Stevenson: 42.0% probability
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: 27.1% probability
- Ezekiel Elliott: 22.6% probability
- Hunter Henry: 21.3% probability
- DeVante Parker: 20.3% probability
Eagles vs. Patriots Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Philadelphia vs. New England at Gillette Stadium has the Eagles winning 24-20.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Eagles vs. Patriots
Sunday's NFL Week 1 matchup between the Eagles and Patriots on Sunday is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET.
If you enjoyed this Eagles vs. Patriots preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
In collaboration with Dimers.com, Radar Sports brings you a range of exciting content. You can explore the latest NFL betting news or delve into our curated NFL best bets and well-informed NFL predictions covering all the games. Plus, don't miss our expertly selected Super Bowl picks tailored to enhance your futures betting experience.
All the predictions and probabilities in this preview are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Sunday's Eagles vs. Patriots matchup and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
If you are planning on using these predictions for sports betting, it is important that you gamble responsibly and manage your bankroll effectively.
