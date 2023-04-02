DraftKings Red Sox Promo Code: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets in Massachusetts

With the Red Sox continuing their early season series against the Orioles today, DratKings has come through with an sign-up promo code in Massachusetts. As of today, new players in Massachusetts can collect a Bet $5 Get $200 in bonus bets promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Our promo code offers players in Massachusetts a chance to get in on the action with limited downside and maximum reward.

Redeem this $200 in bonus bets via our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new DraftKings players in Massachusetts that want to bet on literally any game this month.

Sports betting continues to grow in Massachusetts. Now, you can get started on your own terms with a huge $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with DraftKings.

Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to automatically trigger this bonus offer from DraftKings, one of our favorite online sports betting apps, DraftKings.

DraftKings' new promo is one of the best offers in the sports betting space, allowing new customers to get $200 in bonus bets in Massachusetts.

Joining DraftKings Massachusetts via any of the links on this page will immediately activate the bonus offer for you – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.