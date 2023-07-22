DraftKings Promo Code Unleashes Wild Bonus for Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix
Formula 1 lovers betting on the Hungarian Grand Prix can use this DraftKings promo code to take advantage of a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Better still, this offer can also be applied to all other sports betting options on DraftKings, meaning no matter your sport of preference, this one is worth jumping all over.
The $150 in bonus bets is available right now to new DraftKings players looking to wager on literally any event this month.
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Betting with DraftKings
With the boom in F1 popularity across the US, DraftKings has expanded their Formula 1 offerings, positioning themselves as one of the motorsports betting operators in the country. With the return of Danny Ricciardo, the Hungarian Grand Prix is shaping up to be one of the top betting events of the summer, and you can find endless tantalizing F1 wagers on top teams and drivers like Lewis Hamilton and George Russell of Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez of Red Bull, and many more.
Get this $150 in bonus bets via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
How to Join Without a DraftKings Promo Code:
There is simply no better sportsbook offer to claim than this promo code from DraftKings for any sporting event that's being played this week. Signing up and claiming this offer only takes a few minutes. To help you out, new bettors can get started by following this step-by-step guide below:
- Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Set up an account by inputting basic information.
- Make a deposit via any of the available methods.
- Place a $5 wager on any event and get $150 in bonus bets with DraftKings.
Remember that this DraftKings promo code is valid for any event that you can bet on.
As of today, more than 100 million Americans can safely place a legal wager where they live, as the market for legal betting surges. The crucial step is choosing a betting site that has excellent security practices, worry-free withdrawal methods, and an easy-to-navigate betting service with a vast number of betting markets, like DraftKings.
DraftKings Promo Code: New $150 in Bonus Bets
Online sports betting has gone mainstream in America in 2023. Now, prospective bettors can make the most of it with a very tasty $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with DraftKings.
Simply click or tap on any of the links on this page to instantly trigger this promotion from DraftKings, one of our favorite online sportsbooks, DraftKings.
Redeem this unbelievable DraftKings promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.
There is no need to input a DraftKings promo code when you register, since all the links on this page will automatically trigger the promo for you – no promo code required. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.
Why We Like This DraftKings Promo Code for Sports Betting
When you consider the $150 in bonus bets available today, paid out in the form of site credit immediately, it becomes even more obvious how good this DraftKings promo really is, especially when compared to other betting sites on the market.
It's also worth noting that this promo code can be used on any sport.
New customers can claim a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer for any sporting event in July 2023 without the need for a DraftKings promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the senior sports betting editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group, Formula 1 previewer at Dimers.com, tennis commentator at Statsinsider.com.au, and regular sports betting contributor to Radar Online. Having graduated cum laude with an English degree from the University of San Francisco, Mac relocated to New York in 2018 and has been covering sports betting ever since. Follow him on twitter @mac_douglass.