DraftKings Promo Code Ohio: Bet $5 on Bengals or Browns, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 1
Football lovers in Ohio who bet on any NFL game can use this DraftKings promo code to obtain a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. And of course, with the Bengals and Browns going head-to-head in Week 1, there's no better game to use this DraftKings promo code on.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in Ohio. New customers only, T and Cs apply.
The $200 in bonus bets is available now to new DraftKings customers in Ohio who intend to wager on any NFL game today as interest in mobile sports betting thrives around the USA.
Redeem this $200 in bonus bets via our DraftKings Ohio promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Bet Bengals-Browns with DraftKings
Calling all NFL bettors in Ohio! The 2023 NFL season is here, and for the first time, both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will be in action with online sports betting being legal in Ohio. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of DraftKings' OH promo code for football bettors in the state?
By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate DraftKings' exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer.
The timing couldn't be more perfect. In the opening game of the season, the Browns and Bengals are squaring off against each other. It's a clash that promises to be exciting, with Joe Burrow leading the Bengals and Deshaun Watson starting his first full season as the Browns' quarterback. With these two teams facing each other in Week 1, fireworks are guaranteed!
The NFL Week 1 matchup between the Browns and Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium is scheduled to start at 1:00PM ET on Sun Sep 10, 2023.
- Who: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00PM ET / 10:00AM PT
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
The Browns and Bengals are ready for action, and DraftKings is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate DraftKings' OH promo code now and get $200 in bonus bets after you make a $5 qualifying wager. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your NFL betting experience!
How to Register With This DraftKings Ohio Promo Code
There is no better online sportsbook bonus to claim than this promo code from DraftKings Sportsbook for new users in Ohio. Registering and claiming this promo only takes a few steps. To help you out, new customers can get in on the action by following this step-by-step guide below:
- Click or tap on any link on this page to trigger the promo, including ➡️ hehttps://go.dime.rs/DraftKings-All-EMGSportsre ⬅️.
- Create an account by inputting basic information.
- Choose a deposit method.
- Place a $5 bet on any NFL matchup today and get $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings Ohio.
Keep in mind, this DraftKings promo code can be applied to any NFL Week 1 game. There are a broad range of ways you can bet on football in August 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time.
As of August 2023, many Americans can safely place a legal wager from the comfort of their own home, with a growing number of states allowing online sports wagering. The key is selecting a betting operator that provides excellent security practices, worry-free banking options, and a fun sportsbook service with a vast selection of betting options, like DraftKings Sportsbook.
DraftKings Promo Code: New NFL Bonus Bets in Ohio
NFL betting has taken off in America this year. Now, prospective bettors in OH can make the most of it with a generous $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to immediately trigger this bonus offer from DraftKings, one of our favorite online sportsbooks, DraftKings.
DraftKings has an exceptional Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for customers who open a new sportsbook account to use on any NFL game in Ohio.
Joining DraftKings Sportsbook using any of the links on this page will automatically activate the offer for you – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is available in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.
Why This is a Good DraftKings Ohio Promo Code for NFL
When you consider the $200 in bonus bets available today, it becomes even more obvious how good this DraftKings promo really is, even more so when compared to other betting sites on the market.
It's also worth noting that this promo code can be applied to any NFL Week 1 game that you can bet on.
New players can get a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for any NFL game without the need for a DraftKings promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
DraftKings Sportsbook has a slew of promotions available for existing customers to make the most of their NFL betting this year. Below are some great offers you can take advantage of while watching the Browns or Bengals:
- Profit Boosts: Take your bets to the next level with DraftKings' profit boosts, which enhance the odds on selected games or players. These promotions give you the opportunity to increase your potential winnings, and are available for different events all year on DraftKings.
- Stepped Up Same-Game Parlays: Get into the action with DraftKings’ stepped-up SGPs. These promos deliver enhanced odds for same-game parlays throughout the year.
- Refer a Friend: DraftKings often rewards users who refer their friends to join the platform. By referring a friend, both you and your friend can receive bonus funds or free bets as a token of appreciation. Recently, DraftKings has often included both sports betting bonus bets and online casino credits in their refer-a-friend bonus packages.
Please note that each of these promotions has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Don't miss out on the chance to score big with DraftKings' promo codes while you watch the Browns or Bengals in Week 1.
Redeem this unbelievable DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ hhttps://go.dime.rs/DraftKings-All-EMGSportsere ⬅️.
Read DraftKings Sportsbook’s full terms and conditions here.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in Ohio. New customers only, T and Cs apply.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.