DraftKings Promo Code NBA: $150 in bonus bets for Nuggets-Lakers and Celtics-Heat Conference Finals

NBA fans looking to place a wager on the Conference Finals can use this DraftKings promo code to receive a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. The NBA playoffs' third round begins Tuesday, with a key Game 1 in Denver between the Nuggets and Lakers: be sure to collect this DraftKings promo code before it expires!

Redeem your $150 in bonus bets via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

The $150 in bonus bets is available now to new DraftKings players who want to wager on any NBA action this week.

NBA betting has exploded in popularity in America in 2023, and if you move fast, you can get started on your own terms with a generous $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with DraftKings.

Simply click on any one of the links on this page to immediately unlock this promo from DraftKings, one of the biggest legal online sportsbooks, DraftKings.

DraftKings has an outstanding Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer, which pays out immediately. This offer is for sports fans who open a new account to use on the NBA.

There is no requirement to enter a DraftKings promo code when you register, as the links on this page will immediately trigger the promo for you – no promo code required. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.