DraftKings Promo Code: Get a $200 Bonus for NFL Week 1
Football lovers who bet on any NFL Week 1 game can use this DraftKings promo code to take advantage of a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. The NFL season is here this week, and with this DraftKings deal, you can get in on the action from the get go.
The $200 in bonus bets is available now to new DraftKings players that would like to wager on any NFL game today as interest in sports betting grows across the USA.
Claim this $200 in bonus bets via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
NFL Week 1 Games To Bet On
Attention all NFL lovers! The 2023 NFL season is upon us. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of DraftKings' promo code for football bettors in the United States?
By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate DraftKings' exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer.
The teams are ready for action, and DraftKings is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate DraftKings' promo code now and get $200 in bonus bets after you make a $5 qualifying wager. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your NFL betting experience!
Check out a few highlights from the NFL Week 1 schedule below.
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Thursday, September 7
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Odds: KC-6.5, O/U 54.5
- TV: NBC
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: ATL-3.5, O/U 42.5
- TV: FOX
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Odds: DEN-4.5, O/U 44.5
- TV: CBS
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Odds: SEA-5.5, O/U 47.5
- TV: FOX
Register Now Without a DraftKings Promo Code
There is no better online sportsbook offer to grab than this promo code from DraftKings for any NFL Week 1 matchup this week. Registering and redeeming this offer only takes a few steps. To help you out, new customers can get in on the action by following this step-by-step guide:
- Click or tap on any link on this page to automatically trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Set up an account by entering basic info.
- Choose a deposit method.
- Place a $5 wager on any NFL matchup today and get $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings.
Don't forget, this DraftKings promo code can be applied to any NFL Week 1 game. There are a plethora of ways you can bet on NFL games in August 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live.
As of today, millions of Americans can place a sports bet from the comfort of their own home, as the market for legal betting surges. The key is choosing a legit betting site that offers first-class security, convenient payout options, and an easy-to-navigate wagering service with a wide range of betting options, like DraftKings Sportsbook.
DraftKings Promo Code: New $200 in Bonus Bets
Football betting has exploded in popularity in America this year, and if you move quickly, prospective bettors can capitalize on it with a very generous $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with DraftKings.
Simply click on any one of the links on this page to instantly unlock this bonus offer from one of the best online sports betting companies in DraftKings.
DraftKings' new promo is one of the top offers in the online sports betting industry, allowing new customers to get $200 in bonus bets.
Signing up to DraftKings Sportsbook using any of the links on this page will automatically activate the promo once clicked – no promo code required. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.
Why We Like This DraftKings Promo Code for NFL
When you consider the $200 in bonus bets available, it becomes even clearer how good this DraftKings promo really is, especially when compared to other sports betting sites on the market.
And remember, too, that this promo code can be used on any NFL Week 1 game that you can bet on.
New players can claim a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for any NFL game without a DraftKings promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
DraftKings has a lot of deals available for existing customers to make the most of their NFL betting this year. Here are some great offers you can get while cheering for your team:
- Profit Boosts: Take your bets to the next level with DraftKings' profit boosts, which enhance the odds on selected games or players. These promotions give you the opportunity to increase your potential winnings, and are available for different events all year on DraftKings.
- Stepped Up Same-Game Parlays: Get into the action with DraftKings’ stepped-up SGPs. These promos deliver enhanced odds for same-game parlays throughout the year.
- Refer a Friend: DraftKings often rewards users who refer their friends to join the platform. By referring a friend, both you and your friend can receive bonus funds or free bets as a token of appreciation. Recently, DraftKings has often included both sports betting bonus bets and online casino credits in their refer-a-friend bonus packages.
Please note that each of these promotions has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Don't miss out on the chance to score big with DraftKings' promo codes while you watch your team in Week 1.
Redeem this unbelievable DraftKings promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.
Read DraftKings Sportsbook’s full terms and conditions here.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.