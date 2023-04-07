DraftKings Promo Code Delivers Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for The Masters

Golf lovers can use this DraftKings promo code to receive a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. The greatest tournament in golf continues today; don't wait to make good on this DraftKings promo code before The Masters ends!

Get this $150 in bonus bets via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

The $150 in bonus bets is available right now to new DraftKings customers looking to bet on literally any event this month, including the famous Masters tournament, as interest in mobile sports betting thrives across the country.

Sports betting has taken off in America this year. Now, you can make the most of it with a very generous $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 on the golf with DraftKings.

Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to immediately trigger this promotion from DraftKings, one of the best legal online sports betting apps, DraftKings.

DraftKings has an unbeatable Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets promo for users who create a new account to use this week.

Signing up to DraftKings Massachusetts with any of the links seen on this page will immediately trigger the bonus offer – no promo code required. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.