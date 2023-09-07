DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Lions vs. Chiefs and Claim $200 in Bonus Bets
Football fans betting on the Lions vs. Chiefs game today can use this DraftKings promo code to earn a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. Get involved in tonight's opening TNF matchup with this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook.
The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new DraftKings customers that would like to wager on any NFL action this week.
Redeem your $200 in bonus bets via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Enjoy Lions vs. Chiefs Matchup with DraftKings' Promo Code
Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and if you're excited to watch the Lions vs. Chiefs game, this DraftKings promo code offer will sweeten the pot even more.
Not only will new DraftKings users be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets after registering and wagering just $5, that reward will be credited to your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. With tons of Lions-Chiefs bets available on DraftKings, this promo code will provide excellent options for fans of both squads.
Lions vs. Chiefs NFL Week 1 Schedule Details, Odds, and Best Bets
The NFL Week 1 game between the Chiefs and Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled to commence at 8:20PM ET on Thu Sep 7, 2023.
- Who: Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Thursday September 7, 2023
- Time: 8:20PM ET / 5:20PM PT
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Lions vs. Chiefs Odds
- Spread: Chiefs -6.5 (-110), Lions +6.5 (-102)
- Moneyline: Chiefs -275, Lions +240
- Total: Over/Under 54.5 (-105/-110)
Best Bets: Lions vs. Chiefs
- Spread: Lions +6.5 @ -102
- Moneyline: Lions @ +240
- Total: Under 54.5 @ -110
How to Register Using Our DraftKings Promo Code
There is simply no better online sportsbook offer to claim than this promo code from DraftKings for any NFL Week 1 game in 2023. Signing up and claiming this promo only takes a few minutes. In fact, new bettors can get started by following our step-by-step guide below:
- Click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Set up an account by entering basic information.
- Deposit using any of the available methods.
- Place a $5 wager on any NFL game today and get $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings.
Remember, this DraftKings promo code is valid for any NFL Week 1 matchup. There are a broad range of ways you can bet on NFL games in August 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live as you watch the action unfold.
As of today, millions of Americans can place a sports bet where they live, with a growing number of states allowing online sports betting. The most vital part for you, as a new customer, is to select a legit betting site that offers first-class security practices, trouble-free banking options, and an easy-to-navigate sportsbook service with a wide number of betting options, like DraftKings Sportsbook.
DraftKings Promo Code: Get Your NFL in Bonus Bets
Football betting has taken off in America, and if you act quickly, prospective bettors can capitalize on it with a massive $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to immediately unlock this promo from one of our favorite legal online sportsbooks in DraftKings.
DraftKings' new promo is one of the top offers in the sports betting space, allowing new users to get $200 in bonus bets.
Joining DraftKings Sportsbook with any of the links on this page will immediately trigger the bonus offer for you; no promo code is required. DraftKings Sportsbook is available in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.
Read DraftKings Sportsbook's full terms and conditions here.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.