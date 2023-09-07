DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Lions vs. Chiefs and Claim $200 in Bonus Bets

There is simply no better online sportsbook offer to claim than this promo code from DraftKings for any NFL Week 1 game in 2023. Signing up and claiming this promo only takes a few minutes. In fact, new bettors can get started by following our step-by-step guide below:

Click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Set up an account by entering basic information.

Deposit using any of the available methods.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL game today and get $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings.

Remember, this DraftKings promo code is valid for any NFL Week 1 matchup. There are a broad range of ways you can bet on NFL games in August 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live as you watch the action unfold.

As of today, millions of Americans can place a sports bet where they live, with a growing number of states allowing online sports betting. The most vital part for you, as a new customer, is to select a legit betting site that offers first-class security practices, trouble-free banking options, and an easy-to-navigate sportsbook service with a wide number of betting options, like DraftKings Sportsbook.