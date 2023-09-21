DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Thursday Night Football Tonight

Attention all NFL bettors! The 2023 NFL season is upon us. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of DraftKings' promo code for football bettors in the United States?

By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate DraftKings' exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer, which now also comes with $150 in No Sweat Bets!

The teams are ready for action, and DraftKings is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate DraftKings' promo code now to get $200 in bonus bets, plus $150 in No Sweat Bets. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your NFL betting experience!

Giants vs. 49ers Predictions

Dimers.com's predicted final score for NY Giants vs. San Francisco at Levi's Stadium in Week 3 has the 49ers winning 26-17.

According to DimersBOT, San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey is most likely to score the first touchdown in Giants vs. 49ers.

DimersBOT gives McCaffrey a 19.7% chance of scoring the first TD at Levi's Stadium, while the 49ers RB is a 67.9% chance of scoring an anytime touchdown.