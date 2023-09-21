DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Thursday Night Football Tonight
Football fans who bet on any NFL Week 3 matchup this week can use this DraftKings promo code to redeem a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. But wait, it gets better! This offer also secures $150 worth of No Sweat Bets, making the ultimate way to bet not only on tonight's Giants-49ers game, but the rest of the Week 3 NFL slate.
The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new DraftKings users looking to wager on any NFL game this week.
Get your $200 in bonus bets via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Bet on Giants vs. 49ers with DraftKings Tonight
Attention all NFL bettors! The 2023 NFL season is upon us. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of DraftKings' promo code for football bettors in the United States?
By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate DraftKings' exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer, which now also comes with $150 in No Sweat Bets!
The teams are ready for action, and DraftKings is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate DraftKings' promo code now to get $200 in bonus bets, plus $150 in No Sweat Bets. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your NFL betting experience!
Giants vs. 49ers Predictions
Dimers.com's predicted final score for NY Giants vs. San Francisco at Levi's Stadium in Week 3 has the 49ers winning 26-17.
According to DimersBOT, San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey is most likely to score the first touchdown in Giants vs. 49ers.
DimersBOT gives McCaffrey a 19.7% chance of scoring the first TD at Levi's Stadium, while the 49ers RB is a 67.9% chance of scoring an anytime touchdown.
How to Register Without a DraftKings Promo Code
There is simply no better online sportsbook offer to grab than this promo code from DraftKings Sportsbook for any NFL Week 3 matchup in 2023. Signing up and redeeming this offer only takes a few minutes. To help you out, new bettors can get in on the action by following this step-by-step guide:
- Click or tap on any link on this page to automatically trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Set up a DraftKings account by entering basic info.
- Make a deposit via any of the available banking methods.
- Place a $5 bet on any NFL matchup today and get $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings.
- No Sweat Bets: Opt in required. One (1) No Sweat token issued per eligible gameday, up to three (3) per week.
Remember, this DraftKings promo code is valid for any NFL Week 3 matchup. There are a broad range of ways you can bet on NFL games in September 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live as you watch the action unfold.
DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the true pioneers in the online gambling industry and an easy choice for a new bettor. DraftKings is a fully legal and trustworthy operator with a sound track record in delivering excellent customer service. DraftKings, which has one of the fastest mobile apps in the business, has industry-leading daily odds boosts, ongoing bonus funds, and live betting on sports such as the NBA, NFL, NHL, MMA, and college football.
DraftKings Promo Code: New $200 in Bonus Bets + $150 in No Sweat Bets
Football betting has become exceptionally popular in America. Now, you can make the most of it with a whopping $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Simply click on any of the links on this page to immediately unlock this bonus offer from one of the best legal online sportsbooks in DraftKings.
DraftKings' new promo is one of the very best offers in the online sports betting industry, allowing new players to get $200 in bonus bets.
Signing up to DraftKings Sportsbook via any of the links on this page will automatically activate the promo; no promo code is required. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.
We Explain Why This is Such a Good DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Fans
When you consider the $200 in bonus bets available, it becomes even clearer how good this DraftKings promo really is, especially when compared to other sports betting apps on the market.
It's also important to note that this promo code can be used on any NFL Week 3 game that you can bet on.
New users can grab a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for betting on any NFL game without the need for a DraftKings promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
All new DraftKings players in CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, or WV are eligible for this promotion.
Please note that each of these promotions has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Redeem this unbelievable DraftKings promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.
DraftKings' terms and conditions in each state can be found at the link below.
Read DraftKings Sportsbook's full terms and conditions here.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.