DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL and College Football
Football lovers betting on any NFL Week 2 matchup this week can use this DraftKings promo code to get a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. This DraftKings promo code also works on the Week 3 college football action, giving you the choice on how to use both the $5 bet and the $200 in bonus bets!
The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new DraftKings customers looking to bet on any NFL or college football action this week as interest in sports betting thrives across the United States.
Claim this $200 in bonus bets via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
What to Bet on This Weekend
Listen up, NFL bettors! The 2023 NFL season is upon us. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of DraftKings' promo code for football bettors in the USA?
By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate DraftKings' exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer.
The teams are ready for action, and DraftKings is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate DraftKings' promo code now to get after you make a $5 qualifying wager. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your NFL betting experience!
This week, there are some exciting games in both college football and the NFL. Our best college football games are South Carolina vs. No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 LSU vs. Mississippi State.
As for the NFL, this deal could be used on Thursday night's game between the Eagles and the Vikings. That would give you $200 in bonus bets for the rest of the weekend.
Register Without a DraftKings Promo Code
There is simply no better sportsbook bonus to claim than this promo code from DraftKings for any NFL Week 1 action in 2023. Bettors must first create a new account, which takes no time at all to complete, and proceed through the following steps:
- Click or tap on any link on this page to automatically trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Enter the required details.
- Select a deposit method.
- Place a $5 wager on any NFL matchup today and get $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings.
Don't forget, this DraftKings promo code is valid for any NFL Week 1 game. There are a number of different ways of ways you can bet on NFL games in September 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live.
Access to sports betting has spread across the United States, with more and more states permitting online sports wagering. The crucial part is choosing a legit betting site that has first-class security, easy payout options, and a highly enjoyable sportsbook service with a large range of betting markets, such as DraftKings Sportsbook.
DraftKings Promo Code: Get Your $200 in Bonus Bets
Football betting has become increasingly popular in America, and if you act fast, prospective bettors can get started with a whopping $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Simply click on any one of the links on this page to immediately unlock this bonus offer from one of the biggest online sportsbooks in DraftKings.
DraftKings has an unbeatable Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for sports fans who open a new account to use on any NFL game.
Joining DraftKings Sportsbook with any of the links seen on this page will immediately trigger the offer for you; no promo code is required. DraftKings Sportsbook is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.
Why We Like This DraftKings Promo Code for Football Fans
When you consider the $200 in bonus bets available today, it becomes even more obvious how great this DraftKings promo really is, especially when compared to other betting apps out there.
It's also important to note that this promo code can be applied to any NFL Week 2 or any CFB Week 3 game that you can bet on.
New users can grab a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for betting on any NFL game without entering a DraftKings promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
All new DraftKings players in CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, or WV are eligible for this promotion through September 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Please note that each of these promotions has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Don't pass up the opportunity to score big with a DraftKings promo code while you watch your team this weekend.
Redeem this unbelievable DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
DraftKings' terms and conditions in each state can be found at the link below.
Read DraftKings Sportsbook's full terms and conditions here.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.