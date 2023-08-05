DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Women's World Cup
Sports fans betting on any event in August 2023 can use this DraftKings promo code to receive a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. And there is no better event to use this DraftKings promo code on than the World Cup, with the US squad playing against Sweden tomorrow morning.
The $150 in bonus bets is available right now to new DraftKings players who bet as little as $5 on the USWNT to win their next game.
Grab this $150 in bonus bets via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
What to Bet on with DraftKings
The USWNT is gearing up for action in the World Cup with an early kick-off tomorrow morning due to the game being played in Australia. Going head-to-head with Sweden, the US team are eyeing off making another run at the biggest soccer tournament there is.
Despite starting off a bit slower than many would’ve hoped, the reigning World Cup champs are still rated as the favorites for this impending clash. To make the most of this, hop on over to DraftKings, sign up now, and make sure you've got your bonus lined up and your bets good to go before that alarm even thinks about buzzing tomorrow morning.
Register Without DraftKings Promo Code
There is simply no better legal sportsbook bonus to claim than this promo code from DraftKings for any sporting event that is happening today. Bettors must register a new account, which takes just a few minutes to do, and continue through the following steps:
- Click on any link on this page to trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Create a DraftKings account by inputting basic information.
- Make a deposit via any of the available banking methods.
- Place a $5 bet on any event and get $150 in bonus bets with DraftKings.
Remember that this DraftKings promo code is valid for any event that you can bet on.
The availability of sports betting has spread across America, as the market for legal online betting surges. The crucial part is choosing a legit betting operator that has first-class security, easy withdrawal methods, and a highly enjoyable wagering experience with a wide number of betting options, such as DraftKings.
- US-Mexico Men's Soccer Match Ends Early After Fans Hurl Homophobic Chants at USMNT
- Look Stylish In Your Favorite Pro Sports Apparel With Fashionable Merch From New Brand Official League — Shop Now
- PGS Soccer Star Aminata Diallo Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A 'Tonya Harding' On Teammate, Accused Of Orchestrating Iron-Bar Attack On Kheira Hamraoui
DraftKings Promo Code: New $150 in Bonus Bets
Online sports betting has exploded in popularity in America this year, and if you move quickly, prospective bettors can make the most of it with a tasty $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with DraftKings.
Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to immediately unlock this promotion from DraftKings, one of the most popular online sports betting sites, DraftKings.
DraftKings has an incredible Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer for sports fans who open a new sportsbook account to use today.
Joining DraftKings with any of the links on this page will automatically activate the offer once clicked – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.
DraftKings Promo Code: Here's Why This is Such a Sweet Deal for Sports Betting
It's worth thinking about how valuable this sportsbook promo truly is for bettors. You get access to $150 in bonus bets just for joining one of America's most trusted sportsbooks, DraftKings! It's that simple.
It's also worth noting that this promo code can be used on any sport.
New users can get a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer for any game in August 2023 without entering a DraftKings promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
DraftKings stands out as the premier sportsbook for betting on the Women's World Cup, offering an unparalleled betting experience that caters specifically to this global sporting event. With its comprehensive coverage, user-friendly interface, and innovative features, DraftKings ensures that you can engage with the tournament in a seamless and exciting manner.
DraftKings' extensive array of betting markets, including match outcomes, player performances, and tournament-specific wagers, provides you with diverse options to enhance your betting strategies. Its real-time updates and live betting features enable you to immerse yourself in the action, making informed decisions as the matches unfold.
Moreover, DraftKings' commitment to responsible gambling ensures a safe and secure platform for all. The platform's intuitive design makes it accessible to both those starting out and those with experience in online betting, while its transparent odds and competitive pricing contribute to a fair and equitable betting environment.
Incorporating cutting-edge technology, DraftKings' mobile app allows you to bet on the go, further enhancing the convenience and accessibility of betting on the Women's World Cup. With its user-centric approach, extensive offerings, and dedication to responsible gambling, DraftKings undeniably emerges as the optimal choice for those looking to engage with the excitement of the Women's World Cup through sports betting.
Redeem this unbelievable DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a respected journalist and lifelong sports fan who lives and breathes the NFL, NBA and professional golf. Renowned for his extensive knowledge and keen insights, he is widely recognised as one of the most trusted sources for the latest and most up-to-date information across all sports he covers.