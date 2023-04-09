DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Sunday at The Masters
Sports fans can use this DraftKings promo code to receive a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. It's Sunday at The Masters; don't wait to make good on this DraftKings promo code before the action concludes!
The $150 in bonus bets is available right now to new DraftKings customers looking to bet on literally any event this month, including Sunday's action the famous Masters tournament, as interest in mobile sports betting thrives across the country.
Get this $150 in bonus bets via our DraftKings promo code
DraftKings Promo Code: Get This $200 in Bonus Bets
Online sports betting has become exceptionally popular across the country this year, and if you act quickly, prospective bettors can get started with a huge $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with DraftKings.
DraftKings, one of our favorite online sports betting apps
DraftKings has an unbeatable Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets promo for users who create a new sportsbook account to use on The Masters today.
There's no need to input a DraftKings promo code when you sign up, because all the links found on this page will automatically trigger the offer – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.
Sunday Golf Betting With This DraftKings Promo Code
Sunday at The Masters is a tradition like no other. And if you're planning to settle into the couch to catch the greatest golf tournament in the world, we've got some exciting news for you! With this DraftKings promo code, you can make your day even better by receiving $150 in bonus bets immediately, allowing you to boost your bankroll and indulge in the day's action. Whether you're rooting for the favorites or looking to bet on an underdog to win, this promo code provides the perfect opportunity to do so. So why wait? Use the DraftKings promo code and make the most out of your Sunday at The Masters!
DraftKings Promo Code: Allow Us to Explain Why This is a Great Deal for sports betting
It's worth considering just how good this sportsbook bonus really is for bettors. You get access to $200 in bonus bets just for joining one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks, DraftKings! It's that easy.
It's also worth noting that this promo can be used on any sport.
New customers can claim a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer for any event in April 2023. Simply click here to get started.
Conclusion
DraftKings is committed to providing their users with best possible online gaming experience. DraftKings offers a wide range of sports and events to bet on, as well as innovative features like live betting, daily fantasy sports, and more.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
