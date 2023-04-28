DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NBA Friday
NBA fans looking for action with no real downside on the NBA can use this DraftKings promo code to receive a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. This promo code is the ultimate way to enjoy tonight's NBA action featuring both the Lakers and Warriors looking to advance to the second round.
The $150 in bonus bets is available now to new DraftKings customers that plan to bet on any NBA action today.
Grab this $150 in bonus bets via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
DraftKings Promo Code: New $150 in Bonus Bets
NBA betting has taken off in America in 2023, and if you act quickly, prospective bettors can make the most of it with a whopping $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with DraftKings.
Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to immediately unlock this promotion from DraftKings, one of our favorite online sports betting apps, DraftKings.
DraftKings has an incredible Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer, which pays out immediately. This offer is for sports fans who open a new account to use on the NBA.
There is no requirement to enter a DraftKings promo code when you register, as all the links on this page will automatically trigger the offer for you – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.
Bet on NBA Friday with DraftKings Promo Code
Today is massive day on the NBA calendar, as two incredibly important Game 6 matchups are set to take place. Get ready to witness the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry, Ja Morant, and De’Aaron Fox dominate the court, with the Lakers and the Warriors both on the cusp of making it to the second round.
And to make things even better, take advantage of this DraftKings offer and receive $150 in bonus bets no matter the outcome. Whether you choose to watch from the coziness of your own home or venture out to a bar with your friends, this promo code from DraftKings is the best way to add to the excitement.
Tonight’s NBA slate (5/28):
Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors (8:00 p.m. ET)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10:30 p.m. ET)
DraftKings Promo Code: Outstanding Value for NBA Tonight
When you consider the $150 in bonus bets available, paid out in site credit immediately, it becomes even more obvious how good this DraftKings promo really is, especially when you compare it to other betting apps out there.
It's also worth noting that this promo code can be used on any NBA game.
New players can get a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer for the NBA without a DraftKings promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
Join Now Without DraftKings Promo Code
There is simply no easier online sportsbook bonus to grab than this promo code from DraftKings for the NBA. Bettors need to create a new account, which takes no time at all to do, and continue through the following steps:
- Click or tap on any of the links on this page to activate the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Enter the required information.
- Select a deposit method.
- Place a $5 wager on the NBA and get $150 in bonus bets with DraftKings.
Remember that this DraftKings promo code can be applied to any NBA matchup.
DraftKings is a true leader in the sports betting world and an easy choice for a new bettor. DraftKings is a fully legal and trusted app with a proven track record in providing outstanding service to customers. DraftKings features industry-leading odds boosts, bonus offers, and live betting on sports such as the NBA, NFL, MLB, UFC, and college basketball.
Redeem this unbelievable DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Conclusion
DraftKings is a top-tier sportsbook that offers a range of features that make it a popular choice for NBA bettors, including those who root for LeBron James and Steph Curry. With a user-friendly interface, competitive odds, and excellent customer service, DraftKings is an excellent choice for anyone looking to bet on the NBA.
One of the most significant advantages of using DraftKings for NBA betting is the variety of betting options available. Whether you want to place a traditional moneyline bet on a game featuring LeBron's Lakers or Steph's Warriors, or take a chance on a prop bet on a specific player or outcome, DraftKings offers plenty of opportunities to wager on every game of the NBA season. Additionally, DraftKings offers live betting on NBA games, allowing you to place bets in real-time as the action unfolds.
Another reason why DraftKings is a great sportsbook for NBA betting is its competitive odds. DraftKings consistently offers odds that are on par with or better than those of other leading sportsbooks, giving bettors the best possible chance of winning big. Additionally, DraftKings offers a range of promotions and bonuses throughout the NBA season, including free bets, odds boosts, and more, which can help you maximize your winnings.
DraftKings also stands out for its mobile app, which allows you to bet on the NBA from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices and is easy to use, making it simple to bet on LeBron James, Steph Curry, and any other NBA superstar you support.
Finally, DraftKings is committed to providing excellent customer service. If you ever have any questions or concerns about your account or betting options, you can reach out to the DraftKings support team via phone, email, or live chat. The team is available 24/7 and is always happy to assist, making the betting experience on DraftKings even more enjoyable.
In conclusion, DraftKings is an excellent sportsbook for NBA betting, offering a range of features that make it a top choice for those looking for action on LeBron James, Steph Curry, and every other NBA superstar. With its variety of betting options, competitive odds, mobile app, and commitment to customer service, DraftKings is a great choice for anyone looking to bet on the NBA.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver has been a sports and sports betting writer for over five years, with a focus on the NBA and NFL. He also has a lifelong love for the English Premier League and international soccer.