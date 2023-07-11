DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for MLB All-Star Game

DraftKings is an exceptional sportsbook for MLB betting, offering a plethora of exclusive promotions that enhance the overall wagering experience. One of the standout features of DraftKings is its generous array of exclusive promos, designed to cater to the needs of both new and existing users. For newcomers, DraftKings provides enticing "deposit bonuses," matching a percentage of their initial deposit, effectively boosting their bankroll right from the start.

Moreover, DraftKings offers "bonus bets," which are credits that can be used for future wagers and can be withdrawn as cash after settling the bet. This feature grants users additional opportunities to maximize their winnings and enjoy a flexible betting experience. The platform also presents "profit boosts," equivalent to "odds boosts," which allow users to place bets on specific events with enhanced odds, thereby increasing the potential for significant payouts.

Furthermore, DraftKings values its users by offering a "refer-a-friend" bonus. By referring a friend, both the referrer and the friend receive $50 in sportsbook bonus bets and a $25 DraftKings Casino credit. This program not only fosters a sense of community but also provides users with extra betting options and the chance to explore the thrilling casino offerings.

DraftKings takes MLB betting to the next level with "Stepped up SGPs" that offer enhanced odds for same-game parlay wagers. This feature enables users to combine multiple bets within a single game, elevating the excitement and potential rewards.

New customers can get a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer for any event in July 2023 without needing a DraftKings promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.