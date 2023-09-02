DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 and Unlock 8x $25 Bonus Bets for Ohio State vs. Indiana
College football lovers betting on any NCAAF action today can use this DraftKings promo code to obtain a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal. With OSU taking on Indiana today, we highly recommend using this DraftKings promo to get in on the action of sports betting.
Enjoy Ohio State vs. Indiana Matchup with DraftKings' Promo Code
Week 1 of the 2023 CFB season is upon us, and if you're excited to watch the action, DraftKings' latest promo code offer will sweeten the pot even more.
Not only will new DraftKings users be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets after registering and wagering just $5 on this Ohio State vs. Indiana game, that reward will be credited to your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. With tons of Ohio State vs. Indiana bets available on DraftKings, this promo code will provide excellent options for fans of both squads.
Ohio State vs. Indiana CFB Week 1 Schedule Details, Odds, and Best Bets
Saturday's game between Indiana and Ohio State in College Football at Memorial Stadium is scheduled to commence at 3:30PM ET.
- Who: Ohio State vs. Indiana
- Date: Saturday September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds
- Spread: Indiana +30 (-110), Ohio State -30 (-110)
- Moneyline: Indiana +3000, Ohio State -9001
- Total: Over/Under 60.5 (-115/-105)
Best Bets: Ohio State vs. Indiana
- Spread: Indiana +30 @ -110
- Moneyline: Indiana @ +3000
- Total: Under 60.5 @ -105
How to Register Without a DraftKings Promo Code
- Click or tap on any link on this page to automatically activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Set up an account by inputting basic info.
- Make a deposit using any of the available methods.
- Place a $5 bet on any event and get $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings.
Remember, this DraftKings promo code is valid for any NCAAF Week 1 matchup. There are a number of different ways of ways you can bet on football in August 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time.
