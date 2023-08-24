DraftKings Promo Code Beginners' Guide: $200 Bonus for $5 Wager on Notre Dame or Navy
College football lovers who bet on Navy vs. Notre Dame can use this DraftKings promo code to obtain a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Better, this DraftKings promo code can also be applied to other sports, so the PGA Tour Championship, MLB, and NFL are all options as well. Learn how to activate and make the most of this new promo, which expires September 18, below.
The $200 in bonus bets is available now to new DraftKings customers looking to wager on any NCAAF game today, or other action on Sunday, as interest in sports betting booms across the country.
Upcoming Sports Applicable to this DraftKings Promo Code
Listen up, sports fans! The 2023 NFL season is almost here, and DraftKings has released a new promo code offer to commemorate the occasion. DraftKings promo code offer is applicable to any sport, not just the NFL, and many bettors have been eying up today's CFB showdown between Notre Dame and Navy, as well the PGA Fed Ex Tour Championship tomorrow.
Navy vs. Notre Dame Today - Aug 26, 2023, 2:30PM ET:
- Dimers' predicted score: Navy 15 - Notre Dame 35
- Best bet: Notre Dame to win (-1450), 92% probability
Fed Ex Tour Championship predictions
According to Dimers’ predictive analytics, here's how the PGA field is looking this weekend:
- Scottie Scheffler win probability: 40.1%
- Rory McIlroy win probability: 19.6%
- Viktor Hovland win probability: 15.3%
- Jon Rahm win probability: 6.8%
How to Register Without a DraftKings Promo Code:
1. Activate the Promo Offer:
- To get started, click on any link on this page. You can also click ➡️ here ⬅️ to activate the offer directly.
2. Sign Up:
- If you're a new user, input all the required details to set up your DraftKings Sportsbook account.
3. Make a Deposit:
- Once your account is set up, select a deposit method of your choice.
- Deposit a minimum of $5 into your DraftKings sportsbook account.
4. Place a Qualifying Bet:
- Place a bet of $5 or more on any event within the promotion period.
5. Enjoy Your Bonus:
- Instantly after placing your qualifying bet, you will receive $200 in Bonus Bets. This bonus will be awarded as eight separate $25 Bonus Bets. These can be used to explore a wide range of betting options on the DraftKings platform.
Promotion Details:
Eligibility: This offer is exclusively available for first-time DraftKings Sportsbook customers.
Promotion Period: This promo starts at 12:00 PM ET on 08/21/2023 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on 09/18/2023.
Bonus Bets: The $200 in Bonus Bets you receive are valid for seven days (168 hours) from the time they're placed in your account. Note that the Bonus Bet amount is not included in any returns or winnings.
Restrictions: Bonus Bets are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and non-refundable. You can only place one qualifying bet per customer. This offer excludes odds boosts, profit boosts, bonus bets, cash out bets, and voided bets.
Eligible States: You must be at least 21 years old (18+ in WY and WV) to participate. This promotion is open to residents of the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WY (18+), and WV.
Remember to always gamble responsibly and ensure you're betting within your means.
Why This is An Outstanding DraftKings Promo Code for CFB
It's worth considering just how valuable this sportsbook bonus really is for bettors. You get access to $200 in bonus bets just for signing up with one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks, DraftKings! It's that simple.
It's also worth noting that this promo code is valid for any NCAAF Week 1 game that you can bet on, as well as any other sport.
New users can claim a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for any game without needing a DraftKings promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
DraftKings Sportsbook has a wide range of promotions available for existing users to make the most of their CFB betting this season. Below are some great offers you can take advantage of while watching your team:
- Profit Boosts: Take your bets to the next level with DraftKings' profit boosts, which enhance the odds on selected games or players. These promotions give you the opportunity to increase your potential winnings, and are available for different events all year on DraftKings.
- Stepped Up Same-Game Parlays: Get into the action with DraftKings’ stepped-up SGPs. These promos deliver enhanced odds for same-game parlays throughout the year.
- Refer a Friend: DraftKings often rewards users who refer their friends to join the platform. By referring a friend, both you and your friend can receive bonus funds or free bets as a token of appreciation. Recently, DraftKings has often included both sports betting bonus bets and online casino credits in their refer-a-friend bonus packages.
Please note that each of these promotions has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Don't miss out on the chance to score big with DraftKings' promo codes while you watch your team in Week 1.
Redeem this unbelievable DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Tips for Making the Most of DraftKings Promo Code
Spread Your Bets: Instead of investing your entire bonus on a single bet, spread your stakes over various games and bet types. This tactic enhances your likelihood of winning some, even if a few don't yield positive results.
Deep Dive Research: Utilize reliable sources like Dimers' pre-season predictions for Super Bowl LVIII to guide your betting decisions. Scrutinize team achievements, player stats, and prevailing trends before making your bet.
Spot the Value: Aim for bets that present favorable value. Target odds where you assess the return to be greater than the associated risk. Additionally, Dimers' Best Bets feature can spotlight worthwhile betting options for you.
Engage in Live Betting: Live betting lets you make wagers as the game unfolds, capitalizing on fluctuating odds based on real-time events. You have the option to employ your bonus bets in these live markets, which frequently present a myriad of betting possibilities.
Steer Clear of High-Risk Bets: While high-risk bets can provide substantial returns, they inherently carry significant risks. It's advisable to direct your bonus bets towards outcomes with a higher probability of success.
It's essential to remember that bonus bets aren't counted in any profits or winnings. Thus, be deliberate in your strategy. Dedicate time to understand the betting arena, weigh your choices, and channel your bonus bets where they stand a solid chance of yielding gains.
Caution: Betting should always be approached with responsibility. Bet within your limits and never more than you can lose. If you or a known individual exhibits signs of gambling addiction, seek assistance at 1-800-GAMBLER. Ensure you're 21 or older, unless specified otherwise, and reside in the states outlined in the offer's terms.
