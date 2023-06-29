DraftKings Promo Code Activates $150 MLB Bonus for Sunday Night Baseball

It's worth putting into perspective just how good this sportsbook promo really is for bettors. You get access to $150 in bonus bets just for joining one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks in DraftKings! It's that easy.

It's worth noting, too, that this promo code is valid for any sport.

New users can get a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer for any game in June 2023 without entering a DraftKings promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

DraftKings is the ultimate sportsbook for MLB betting, offering an exceptional platform that caters to the passion of baseball enthusiasts. With its user-friendly interface and extensive range of features, DraftKings ensures a top-notch experience for fans looking to wager on Major League Baseball.

DraftKings sportsbook shines in its comprehensive coverage of prominent MLB teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Houston Astros. With a wide array of betting markets and options available for these teams and many others, fans can fully immerse themselves in the excitement of the game.

What sets DraftKings apart is its commitment to providing competitive odds and attractive promotions, enhancing the overall betting experience. Whether you're a casual bettor or a seasoned pro, DraftKings offers a seamless and immersive platform for MLB enthusiasts.

DraftKings' mobile app allows users to conveniently place bets on the go, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action. With its user-friendly design and extensive coverage of prominent MLB teams, DraftKings stands as the go-to sportsbook for MLB betting. Join DraftKings today and elevate your passion for baseball to new heights!

Redeem this unbelievable DraftKings promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.