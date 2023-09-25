DraftKings NFL Promo Code: Bet $5 on the Eagles, Bucs, Rams or Bengals, Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sports lovers gambling on any NFL game can use this DraftKings promo code to receive a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. That's right, if you bet as little as $5 on the Eagles, Bucs, Rams or Bengals in tonight's doubleheader, you'll be given a $200 bonus that you can use on the upcoming NFL Week 4 action.
The $200 in bonus bets is available now to new DraftKings customers who would like to bet on any NFL action today.
Bet on MNF Tonight with DraftKings NFL
With a Monday Night double-header on offer, there’s never been a better time to join DraftKings. Here are the key details for both games:
Eagles vs. Buccaneers 2023
The NFL Week 3 game between the Buccaneers and Eagles at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled to commence at 7:15PM ET.
Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Date: Monday September 25, 2023
Time: 7:15PM ET / 4:15PM PT
Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Dimers’ independent predictive analytics model, DimersBOT, gives the Eagles a 68% chance of defeating the Buccaneers in Week 3 of the NFL season.
According to DimersBOT, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts is most likely to score the first TD in Eagles vs. Buccaneers.
DimersBOT gives Hurts a 13.2% chance of getting in for six first at Raymond James Stadium, while the Eagles QB is a 51.6% chance of registering an anytime touchdown.
Rams vs. Bengals 2023
The NFL Week 3 game between the Bengals and Rams at Paycor Stadium is scheduled to begin at 8:15PM ET.
Who: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Date: Monday September 25, 2023
Time: 8:15PM ET / 5:15PM PT
Venue: Paycor Stadium
Dimers’ leading predictive analytics model, DimersBOT, currently gives the Bengals a 60% chance of defeating the Rams in Week 3 of the NFL season.
According to DimersBOT, Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase is most likely to score the first touchdown in Rams vs. Bengals.
DimersBOT gives Chase an 11.6% chance of getting in for six first at Paycor Stadium, while the Bengals WR is a 46.8% chance of scoring an anytime touchdown.
How to Join Without a DraftKings Promo Code
There is no easier sportsbook offer to claim than this promo code from DraftKings for any NFL Week 3 action today. Registering and redeeming this offer only takes a few minutes. In fact, new users can get in on the action by following our step-by-step guide below:
- Create a new account by inputting basic info.
- Deposit using any of the available methods.
- Place a $5 bet on any NFL game in Week 3 and get $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings.
- No Sweat Bets: Opt in required. One (1) No Sweat token issued per eligible gameday, up to three (3) per week.
Remember that this DraftKings promo code can be applied to any NFL Week 3 matchup. There are a broad range of ways you can bet on football in September 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live.
If you've never bet on football before, or just want to see how DraftKings Sportsbook compares to the competition, there is no better way to get started.
There is no requirement to input a DraftKings promo code when you sign up, as the links seen on this page will automatically trigger the promo once clicked; no promo code is required. DraftKings Sportsbook is available in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.
DraftKings' terms and conditions in each state can be found at the link below.
Read DraftKings Sportsbook's full terms and conditions here.
