DraftKings NBA Promo Code Unleashes Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Knicks, Lakers, Warriors, and Heat
Sports fans who bet on any game in the NBA can use this DraftKings promo code to take advantage of a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. With the Knicks and Heat squaring off at Madison Square Garden, then the Lakers and Warriors playing an equally critical Game 5 out west, this DraftKings promo code has arrived at the best possible time.
The $150 in bonus bets is available now to new DraftKings customers that want to wager on any NBA action this week as the popularity of mobile sports betting increases across the USA.
DraftKings Promo Code: New $150 in Bonus Bets
NBA betting has become increasingly popular in America this year. Now, you can get started with a very tasty $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with DraftKings.
Simply click on any of the links on this page to instantly trigger this promo from DraftKings, one of our favorite online sportsbooks, DraftKings.
DraftKings' NBA promo is one of the very best offers in the sports betting industry, allowing new players to get $150 in bonus bets.
Signing up to DraftKings via any of the links on this page will automatically trigger the promo for you – no promo code required. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.
NBA Betting Today with DraftKings
Though it's important to keep in mind that this DraftKings promo code can actually be redeemed on any upcoming action, as opposed to being limited to the NBA, basketball fans are nonetheless, and unsurprisingly, the most eager to collect, given the killer lineup of playoff action in store for this Wednesday. First up is a Game 5 between the Knicks and Heat, in which Jalen Brunson's Knicks will be fighting for their playoff lives at home in New York City. Just a few hours later, the same scenario will play out as Stephen Curry's Warriors host Lebron's Lakers in San Francisco. Don't wait to collect this limited time DraftKings promo code!
DraftKings Promo Code: Here's Why This is Such a Good Deal for the NBA Playoffs
When you consider the $150 in bonus bets available, paid out in site credit immediately, it becomes even more obvious how good this DraftKings promo really is, especially when compared to other sports betting sites on the market.
It's also worth noting that this promo code is valid for any NBA game.
DraftKings Promo Code: How to Sign-Up
There is no better legal sportsbook bonus to grab than this promo code from DraftKings for the NBA. Users must create a new account, which takes no time at all to complete, and continue through the following steps:
- Click on any link on this page to trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Enter the required details.
- Make a deposit via any of the available methods.
- Place a $5 bet on the NBA and get $150 in bonus bets with DraftKings.
Keep in mind, this DraftKings promo code can be applied to any NBA matchup.
As of May 2023, many Americans can safely place a sports bet where they live, with a growing number of states allowing online sports wagering. The vital part is to select a legit betting site that has first-class security practices, worry-free banking methods, and an easy-to-navigate wagering service with a vast variety of betting markets, such as DraftKings.
