DraftKings NBA Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Nuggets-Lakers
NBA fans who bet on the Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 4 can use this DraftKings promo code to obtain a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. With the Nuggets up 3-0, and Lebron's Lakers on the brink of being eliminated from the NBA playoffs, you're not going to want to wait an instant to collect this DraftKings NBA promo code.
The $150 in bonus bets is available right now to new DraftKings players that plan to wager on any NBA action this week, meaning tomorrow's Celtics vs Heat Game 4 is up for grabs as well.
Nuggets-Lakers Betting with DraftKings
Though it's important to note that this DraftKings promo code can ultimately be redeemed on any upcoming action, because your $150 in bonus bets will become available to use on any DraftKings sports betting offerings immediately after your $5 wager has settled, the clear top billing for sports bettors this Monday will take place in Los Angeles, as the Denver Nuggets looks to complete their sweep of the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. Despite being down 0-3, oddsmakers have pegged the Lakers to come out on top in Game 4, and Dimers' advanced predictive analytics have already pegged several best Lakers vs. Nuggets props for tonight's NBA playoff showdown.
Lakers vs. Nuggets best props:
- Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 assists (-130 with DraftKings). Dimers projects Jokic to record 13.6 assists.
- Austin Reaves UNDER 17.5 points scored (-105 with DraftKings). Dimers projects Reaves to score 17.5 points.
- Anthony Davis OVER 2.5 turnovers (+135 with DraftKings). Dimers projects Davis to commit 2.6 turnovers.
How to Redeem Our DraftKings NBA Promo Code:
There is simply no better online sportsbook offer to grab than this promo code from DraftKings for the NBA. Signing up and claiming this promo only takes a few steps. To help you out, new bettors can get started by following this step-by-step guide below:
- Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Enter the required details.
- Choose a deposit method.
- Place a $5 wager on the NBA and get $150 in bonus bets with DraftKings.
DraftKings NBA Promo Code: Why This is a Great Deal for Lakers, Nuggets, Heat, and Celtics Bettors
It's worth considering just how valuable this sportsbook promo offer really is for bettors. You get access to $150 in bonus bets just for joining one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks, DraftKings! It's that simple.
Conclusion:
DraftKings provides a wide array of markets and betting options that cater to fans of various teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat. Whether you're a passionate supporter of one of these teams or a neutral fan looking for exciting NBA betting action, DraftKings ensures that you'll find numerous opportunities tailored to your preferences.
The user-friendly interface of DraftKings allows for seamless navigation and effortless access to a wide range of NBA betting options. Whether you're an experienced bettor or new to sports wagering, DraftKings' intuitive design ensures a smooth and enjoyable betting experience, enhancing your overall engagement with NBA games.
DraftKings offers live betting options, allowing users to place wagers on NBA games as they unfold in real time. This feature adds an extra layer of excitement and enables bettors to make more informed decisions during live matches, amplifying the overall thrill of NBA betting.
Moreover, DraftKings provides excellent customer support, ensuring that users' queries and concerns are promptly addressed. The reliable and efficient support services foster a sense of trust and reliability, creating a positive betting environment for NBA fans.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
A California native with a writing background, Mac Douglass covers professional and collegiate sports and the sports betting industry, with hundreds of sports betting publications to his name. Having lived in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia, Mac has a broad knowledge of American and international sports, and specializes in the NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and professional tennis.