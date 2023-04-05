DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code Secures Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for MA Today

Sports lovers in Massachusetts looking for action with no real downside on any game this month can use this DraftKings promo code to obtain a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. With the Celtics in action against the Raptors tonight, you have a great opportunity to make the most of this deal, whether they win or lose.

Claim your $200 in bonus bets via our DraftKings MA promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new DraftKings users in Massachusetts that intend to bet on literally any event in April 2023 as the popularity of sports betting booms across the country.

Sports betting has exploded in popularity in Massachusetts this year, and if you move fast, you can get started on your own terms with a whopping $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with DraftKings.

Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to immediately unlock this promo from DraftKings, one of our favorite online sports betting apps, DraftKings.

DraftKings has an unbeatable Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo for customers who open a new account to use this month in Massachusetts.

There's no requirement to input a DraftKings promo code when you sign up, as the links on this page will immediately activate the offer once clicked – no promo code required. DraftKings Sportsbook is available in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.