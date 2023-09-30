DraftKings Kentucky's Promos for Saturday: +100 for the Wildcats to Score, $200 Bonus Win or Lose
This Saturday, DraftKings Kentucky is offering a pair of attractive promos to celebrate the Kentucky sports betting launch. In the matchup between the University of Kentucky and the University of Florida, DraftKings Kentucky is offering a +100 odds boost, with which Kentucky residents will double their money if the Wildcats score a single point.
New users will also automatically activate a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets launch promo when you click ➡️ here ⬅️ and create a DraftKings Kentucky sports betting account. Once your account is set up, just bet $5 on any game or sport, and you'll instantly receive eight $25 bonus bets as a sign-up bonus, regardless of whether your $5 wager wins or loses.
How to Claim DraftKings Kentucky's Promos Today:
The first step to claiming both these DraftKings Kentucky promos is easy: just click ➡️ here ⬅️, create an account, and deposit a minimum of $5. Then, you can maximize both DraftKings Kentucky promos for Saturday by following these steps:
DraftKings Kentucky Promo #1: +100 Odds Boost for Kentucky vs. Florida:
- Opt-in to the promo on DraftKings’ app or website.
- Bet for Kentucky to score more than zero points.
- Terms: Live bets, parlays, cash-out bets, etc., are excluded.
- Offer expires on 9/30/23.
DraftKings Kentucky Promo #2: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets:
- Bet $5 on any game or sports.
- Instantly receive 8X $25 bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire in 7 days.
- Offer ends on 10/31/23 at 11:59 PM ET.
Understanding DraftKings Kentucky's +100 Odds Boost for Kentucky vs. Florida
For a successful bet of $10 at +100 odds on Kentucky scoring at least one point, you would get a total return of $20. This means that adding a +100 boost to existing odds doubles your payout, which, combined with the enormous likelihood that Kentucky scores at least one point, is why this is often referred to as a "Double-Your-Money" promo.
Sports Betting Basics with DraftKings Kentucky:
Odds: The “+100” indicates an even-money bet, meaning you win an equal amount as your bet if your prediction is right.
Types of Bets:
- Moneyline: Bet on the outright winner. E.g., Kentucky -113 means wager $113 to win $100.
- Point Spread: Betting on a team to win by a certain margin.
- Over/Under: Bet on total points scored in a game. E.g., Over/Under 44 means betting if the total points scored by both teams will be over or under 44.
Parlays: Combine multiple bets. All individual bets within must win for the parlay to win, offering higher potential payouts but increased risk.
DraftKings Kentucky’s Credentials:
As online sports betting debuts in Kentucky, DraftKings stands out as a reliable choice. Established in 2012, it's now a prominent figure on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. With various trusted deposit and withdrawal methods, from bank transfers to Apple Pay, and a transparent withdrawal process, DraftKings assures both entertainment and security.
