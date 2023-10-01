DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code Doubles Your Money If Titans Or Bengals Score 1 Point
DraftKings Kentucky's Promo Codes This NFL Week 4 Sunday
Special Offer for New Kentucky Users!
If you're new to DraftKings in Kentucky, bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets! But remember:
- These $200 are divided into eight $25 bonus bets.
- You have to use them in a bet at least once before cashing out.
- They're valid for one week.
- Claim this offer before October 31st, 2023.
Bengals vs. Titans Special
On October 1st, any user can double their money if at least one point is scored in the Bengals vs. Titans game. Just opt-in and select the boost when you place your bet.
Tennessee vs. Cincinnati Game Analysis
- The Bengals vs. Titans game is on Sunday, October 1st, 2023, 1:00 PM ET.
- According to simulations, Bengals have a 65% chance to win.
- Odds favor Bengals (-2.5) with a 58% chance to cover the spread.
- Player spotlight: Ja’Marr Chase of Cincinnati is likely to score first in the game.
- Predicted final score: Bengals 22 - Titans 18.
DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code - How to Claim:
- Click [here] to sign up.
- Register if you're 18+, have a SSN, and are in Kentucky.
- Deposit $5 and place your first bet.
- Enjoy your bonus bets but remember the terms.
KY Sports Betting Promos from Other Sportsbooks:
- FanDuel Kentucky: Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets.
- BetMGM Kentucky: $1,500 First Bet Offer.
- bet365 Kentucky: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets.
Before choosing a promotion, weigh its advantages and understand the terms.
Betting in Kentucky? Be Safe!
- Set a budget.
- Understand the games and odds.
- Bet calmly.
- Only use money you can afford to lose.
- Notice if betting starts affecting your life.
If you feel you're struggling, seek support from resources like Kentucky Council on Problem Gaming or Gamblers Anonymous. Betting is meant to be fun, so always bet responsibly!
