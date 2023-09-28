DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code Delivers Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL and NCAAF

DraftKings stands out as a premier sportsbook in the heart of Kentucky as the state eagerly embraces online sports betting. The launch of Kentucky's online sports betting platform is unfolding at this very moment, and DraftKings is at the forefront of this exciting development. What sets DraftKings apart is its unparalleled commitment to sports enthusiasts in the Bluegrass State.

One of the key reasons for DraftKings' popularity in Kentucky is its industry-leading promo code offer. This promotional code not only adds to the thrill but also provides incredible value to avid sports bettors. It's no wonder that DraftKings has quickly become the go-to platform for fans of the University of Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals, the state's two prominent college basketball teams. Whether it's March Madness or the regular season, DraftKings offers a seamless and exhilarating betting experience that resonates with fans of these beloved teams.

DraftKings doesn't stop at basketball; it covers the entire spectrum of sports, from horse racing to football. Its user-friendly interface, competitive odds, and an array of betting options ensure that Kentuckians have a world-class sports betting platform right at their fingertips. In a state where sports hold a special place in the hearts of its residents, DraftKings has become synonymous with excitement, making it the ultimate choice for sports betting enthusiasts in Kentucky.

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.