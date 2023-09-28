DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code Delivers Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL and NCAAF
Football fans in Kentucky who bet on any NFL or NCAAF matchup can use this DraftKings promo code to claim a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. Simply sign up via any of the links on this page, and you will receive 8x $25 bonus bets in your DraftKings Kentucky account today, Kentucky’s mobile sports betting launch day.
The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new DraftKings users in Kentucky looking to bet on any NFL or NCAAF game this week as interest in mobile sports betting grows across the United States.
Register Without a DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code
There is no better online sportsbook bonus to claim than this promo code from DraftKings for new users in Kentucky. Bettors need to register a new account, which takes no time at all to complete, and continue through the following steps:
- Click on any link on this page to trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Input the required details.
- Choose a deposit method.
- Place a $5 bet on any NFL Week 4 or NCAAF Week 5 game and get $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings Kentucky.
- No Sweat Bets: Opt in required. One (1) No Sweat token issued per eligible gameday, up to three (3) per week.
Don’t forget that this DraftKings Kentucky bonus code can be applied to any NFL Week 4 or college football Week 5 matchup. There are a wide variety of ways you can bet on football in 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time. If you’re new to sports betting, or you’re just curious to see how DraftKings stacks up against its competitors, there is no better time than now to get started.
DraftKings No Brainer Kentucky promo for Thursday, 9/28/23
- Double your winnings if a touchdown is scored during the Detroit vs. Green Bay game at 8:15 PM EST
- Opt-in to receive a single-use token for this bet under ‘DK Specials’ with boosted odds of +100.
- Ensure you apply the boost in your betslip before wagering.
- Betting funds must come from your cash balance or DK Dollars.
- Excludes specific bet types like live bets and parlays. Must be 18+ and in Kentucky.
Betting in Kentucky with DraftKings
The launch of Kentucky online sports betting will play out between September 28th and October 2nd, overlapping with NFL Week 4, college football Week 5, the wild end of the MLB season, and far more. DraftKings supplies an enormous array of legal Kentucky sports betting markets, meaning no matter your sport of choice, DraftKings has likely got you covered!
This weekend’s Kentucky sports schedule:
- NCAAF: Western Kentucky University vs. Middle Tennessee (Thursday, 9/28, 7:30 pm)
- NFL: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (Thursday, 9/28, 8:20 pm)
- NCAAF: North Carolina State vs Louisville (Friday, 9/29, 7:00 PM)
- NCAAF: University of Kentucky vs. Florida (Saturday, 9/30, 1:00 PM)
DraftKings' Kentucky promo code offer activated by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️ and creating an account. No DraftKings promo code required!
Why this is a good DraftKings Kentucky bonus code for the KY launch
DraftKings stands out as a premier sportsbook in the heart of Kentucky as the state eagerly embraces online sports betting. The launch of Kentucky's online sports betting platform is unfolding at this very moment, and DraftKings is at the forefront of this exciting development. What sets DraftKings apart is its unparalleled commitment to sports enthusiasts in the Bluegrass State.
One of the key reasons for DraftKings' popularity in Kentucky is its industry-leading promo code offer. This promotional code not only adds to the thrill but also provides incredible value to avid sports bettors. It's no wonder that DraftKings has quickly become the go-to platform for fans of the University of Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals, the state's two prominent college basketball teams. Whether it's March Madness or the regular season, DraftKings offers a seamless and exhilarating betting experience that resonates with fans of these beloved teams.
DraftKings doesn't stop at basketball; it covers the entire spectrum of sports, from horse racing to football. Its user-friendly interface, competitive odds, and an array of betting options ensure that Kentuckians have a world-class sports betting platform right at their fingertips. In a state where sports hold a special place in the hearts of its residents, DraftKings has become synonymous with excitement, making it the ultimate choice for sports betting enthusiasts in Kentucky.
