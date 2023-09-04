DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: 8X $25 Bonus Bets for Pre-Launch

It's worth considering just how valuable this sportsbook promo truly is for Kentucky bettors. You get a $200 reward, paid out in bonus bets as soon as DraftKings goes live in Kentucky, just for joining DraftKings, one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks.

New users in KY can grab a $200 sign-up deal for DraftKings Kentucky without entering a DraftKings promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Sports betting has become increasingly popular in America. Now, prospective bettors in Kentucky can get started with a very generous $200 pre-launch bonus in KY from DraftKings.

Simply click on any one of the links on this page to instantly trigger bonus offer from one of the best online sportsbooks in DraftKings.

DraftKings' promo is one of the very best offers in the sports betting space, allowing new players to claim a $200 early sign-up bonus in Kentucky.

Signing up to DraftKings with any of the links found on this page will immediately activate the bonus offer for you; no promo code is necessary.

Read DraftKings's full terms and conditions here.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 18+. Physically present in KY. Eligibility restrictions apply. Subject to regulatory and licensing requirements. New customers who successfully sign-up will receive $200 in Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x and stake is not included in winnings. See terms at draftkings.com/sportsbook/ky.