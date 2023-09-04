DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: 8X $25 Bonus Bets for Pre-Launch
Sports lovers in Kentucky looking for the best way to bet can use this DraftKings promo code to qualify for a $200 sign-up deal when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. This Kentucky pre-launch promo code from DraftKings will convert $200 in bonus bets on September 28th, the day mobile sports betting in Kentucky goes live.
The $200 bonus is available right now to new DraftKings users in Kentucky looking to bet on any action when DraftKings goes live in KY.
Sports Betting in Kentucky with DraftKings
Retail sports betting will debut in Kentucky on September 7th, with mobile sports betting following three weeks later, on September 28th. That timing means that anyone who has preregistered with this DraftKings promo code will be at liberty to wager on the Packers vs. Lions TNF showdown on launch, University of Kentucky's headbanger against Florida on Saturday, or anything else they'd like.
How to Register Without a DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code
There is simply no better legal sportsbook offer to claim than this promo code from DraftKings for new customers in Kentucky. Registering and claiming this promo only takes a few steps. To help you out, new customers can get in on the action by following this step-by-step guide:
- Click or tap on any link on this page to automatically activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Set up an account by inputting basic information.
- Get $200 in bonus bets added to your account when DraftKings goes live in Kentucky.
DraftKings is one of the biggest players in the sports gambling business. DraftKings is a secure and trustworthy site that is great for anyone learning the ropes. DraftKings, which has a robust mobile app available to download via the App Store for Apple devices and Google Play for Android devices, offers industry-leading odds boosts, ongoing bonus funds, and parlay betting on sports such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, tennis, and NASCAR.
DraftKings Promo Code: Sign-Up Offer in KY
It's worth considering just how valuable this sportsbook promo truly is for Kentucky bettors. You get a $200 reward, paid out in bonus bets as soon as DraftKings goes live in Kentucky, just for joining DraftKings, one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks.
New users in KY can grab a $200 sign-up deal for DraftKings Kentucky without entering a DraftKings promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
Sports betting has become increasingly popular in America. Now, prospective bettors in Kentucky can get started with a very generous $200 pre-launch bonus in KY from DraftKings.
Simply click on any one of the links on this page to instantly trigger bonus offer from one of the best online sportsbooks in DraftKings.
DraftKings' promo is one of the very best offers in the sports betting space, allowing new players to claim a $200 early sign-up bonus in Kentucky.
Signing up to DraftKings with any of the links found on this page will immediately activate the bonus offer for you; no promo code is necessary.
Read DraftKings's full terms and conditions here.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 18+. Physically present in KY. Eligibility restrictions apply. Subject to regulatory and licensing requirements. New customers who successfully sign-up will receive $200 in Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x and stake is not included in winnings. See terms at draftkings.com/sportsbook/ky.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.